MilwaukeeTexas
abrhbiabrhbi
Totals399149Totals34888
Yelich dh3320Semien 2b4001
Contreras c5233Seager ss4210
Santana 1b4113Lowe 1b4112
Canha lf5112García rf4011
Adames ss5031Garver dh3211
Monasterio 3b5000Heim c2000
Wiemer cf2000Grossman ph1110
Frelick ph-cf3000Martinez cf4001
Turang 2b3130J.Smith 3b3000
Taylor rf4110Duran ph1111
Jankowski lf4121

Milwaukee0030003309
Texas0003010048

DP_Milwaukee 1, Texas 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Texas 3. 2B_Yelich (28), Contreras (28), Canha (4), Taylor (6), Seager (33), Grossman (19), Duran (19), Jankowski (12). HR_Santana (5), Lowe (15), Garver (9). SB_Semien (12), Turang (15), García (8).

IPHRERBBSO
Milwaukee
Woodruff51-334424
Peguero W,3-42-310011
Uribe H,4110000
Milner100001
Chafin1-323310
Williams S,29-322-311100
Texas
Heaney32-373313
Stratton21-310001
Sborz L,5-5 BS,0-31-333311
Burke123310
G.Anderson2-310010
Leclerc100000

Burke pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

WP_Peguero, Williams.

Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:07. A_33,797 (40,000).

