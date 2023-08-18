|Milwaukee
|Texas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|39
|9
|14
|9
|Totals
|34
|8
|8
|8
|Yelich dh
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Contreras c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|Seager ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Canha lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Adames ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Garver dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Monasterio 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Heim c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wiemer cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grossman ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Frelick ph-cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez cf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Turang 2b
|3
|1
|3
|0
|J.Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Taylor rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Duran ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Jankowski lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Milwaukee
|003
|000
|330
|—
|9
|Texas
|000
|301
|004
|—
|8
DP_Milwaukee 1, Texas 1. LOB_Milwaukee 7, Texas 3. 2B_Yelich (28), Contreras (28), Canha (4), Taylor (6), Seager (33), Grossman (19), Duran (19), Jankowski (12). HR_Santana (5), Lowe (15), Garver (9). SB_Semien (12), Turang (15), García (8).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Milwaukee
|Woodruff
|5
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Peguero W,3-4
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Uribe H,4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milner
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chafin
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Williams S,29-32
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Texas
|Heaney
|3
|2-3
|7
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Stratton
|2
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sborz L,5-5 BS,0-3
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Burke
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|G.Anderson
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Leclerc
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Burke pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
WP_Peguero, Williams.
Umpires_Home, Brennan Miller; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:07. A_33,797 (40,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.