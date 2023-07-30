Brewers first. Christian Yelich walks. William Contreras singles to left field. Christian Yelich to third. Carlos Santana flies out to center field to Michael Harris II. Sal Frelick pops out to shallow infield to Orlando Arcia. Throwing error by Sean Murphy. William Contreras to second. Christian Yelich scores. Willy Adames strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Braves 0.
Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to shallow infield. Ozzie Albies flies out to left center field to Christian Yelich. Austin Riley homers to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Matt Olson strikes out swinging. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 2, Brewers 1.
Brewers third. Christian Yelich homers to left field. William Contreras pops out to Matt Olson. Carlos Santana homers to right field. Sal Frelick walks. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Andruw Monasterio grounds out to shortstop, Orlando Arcia to Matt Olson.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 3, Braves 2.
Braves third. Michael Harris II grounds out to shallow infield, Brice Turang to Carlos Santana. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to right field. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging. Austin Riley walks. Matt Olson homers to right field. Austin Riley scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 5, Brewers 3.
Brewers sixth. Andruw Monasterio singles to center field. Abraham Toro reaches on a fielder's choice to first base. Andruw Monasterio out at second. Brice Turang singles to left field. Abraham Toro to second. Blake Perkins walks. Brice Turang to second. Abraham Toro to third. Christian Yelich grounds out to second base, Matt Olson to Ozzie Albies to Matt Olson. Blake Perkins to second. Brice Turang to third. Abraham Toro scores. William Contreras doubles to right center field. Blake Perkins scores. Brice Turang scores. Carlos Santana grounds out to shallow right field, Ozzie Albies to Matt Olson.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 6, Braves 5.
Braves sixth. Matt Olson grounds out to shallow right field to Carlos Santana. Sean Murphy flies out to deep left field to Christian Yelich. Marcell Ozuna homers to center field. Eddie Rosario flies out to deep left center field to Blake Perkins.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 6, Braves 6.
Braves eighth. Ozzie Albies doubles to left field. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Matt Olson homers to center field. Ozzie Albies scores. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging. Marcell Ozuna flies out to shallow left field to Willy Adames.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 8, Brewers 6.
