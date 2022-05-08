Braves second. Ozzie Albies singles to right center field. Adam Duvall lines out to center field to Lorenzo Cain. Travis Demeritte singles to center field. Ozzie Albies to second. Dansby Swanson walks. Travis Demeritte to second. Ozzie Albies to third. William Contreras walks. Dansby Swanson to second. Travis Demeritte to third. Ozzie Albies scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. William Contreras out at second. Dansby Swanson to third. Travis Demeritte scores. Matt Olson doubles to shallow center field, advances to 3rd. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Dansby Swanson scores. Throwing error by Willy Adames. Austin Riley called out on strikes.
4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Braves 4, Brewers 0.
Braves third. Marcell Ozuna grounds out to shallow infield, Kolten Wong to Rowdy Tellez. Ozzie Albies grounds out to third base, Jace Peterson to Rowdy Tellez. Adam Duvall homers to right field. Travis Demeritte called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 5, Brewers 0.
Braves fourth. Dansby Swanson singles to center field. William Contreras walks. Dansby Swanson to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Matt Olson pops out to shallow right field to Rowdy Tellez. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. William Contreras to third. Dansby Swanson scores. Austin Riley strikes out swinging. Marcell Ozuna flies out to center field to Lorenzo Cain.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 6, Brewers 0.
Braves fifth. Ozzie Albies pops out to shortstop to Willy Adames. Adam Duvall hit by pitch. Travis Demeritte strikes out swinging. Dansby Swanson singles to right field. Adam Duvall to second. William Contreras homers to center field. Dansby Swanson scores. Adam Duvall scores. Ronald Acuna Jr. doubles to deep left center field. Matt Olson strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 9, Brewers 0.
Brewers eighth. Jace Peterson singles to shallow infield. Kolten Wong walks. Jace Peterson to second. Mike Brosseau pinch-hitting for Willy Adames. Mike Brosseau singles to center field. Kolten Wong to third. Jace Peterson scores. Christian Yelich grounds out to shallow infield. Mike Brosseau out at second. Kolten Wong scores. Rowdy Tellez lines out to deep center field to Travis Demeritte.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 9, Brewers 2.
