Brewers second. Sal Frelick doubles to left center field. Andruw Monasterio singles to right field. Sal Frelick to third. Abraham Toro grounds out to first base, Ozzie Albies to Matt Olson. Andruw Monasterio to second. Sal Frelick scores. Tyrone Taylor singles to center field. Andruw Monasterio scores. Brice Turang called out on strikes. Joey Wiemer reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Tyrone Taylor out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 2, Braves 0.
Braves second. Matt Olson strikes out swinging. Sean Murphy grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Abraham Toro. Marcell Ozuna walks. Eddie Rosario doubles to deep left center field. Marcell Ozuna to third. Orlando Arcia singles to center field. Eddie Rosario scores. Marcell Ozuna scores. Michael Harris II singles to left field. Orlando Arcia to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to right field. Michael Harris II to third. Orlando Arcia scores. Ozzie Albies flies out to shallow left field to Tyrone Taylor.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 3, Brewers 2.
Brewers fourth. Sal Frelick singles to right field. Andruw Monasterio walks. Abraham Toro singles to right center field. Andruw Monasterio to second. Sal Frelick to third. Tyrone Taylor strikes out swinging. Brice Turang pops out to shallow infield to Austin Riley. Joey Wiemer doubles to deep center field. Abraham Toro to third. Andruw Monasterio scores. Sal Frelick scores. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 4, Braves 3.
Braves fourth. Marcell Ozuna homers to left field. Eddie Rosario flies out to deep center field to Joey Wiemer. Orlando Arcia strikes out on a violation. Michael Harris II flies out to center field to Joey Wiemer.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 4, Braves 4.
Braves fifth. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to third base. Ozzie Albies singles to right field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley singles to left field. Ozzie Albies to third. Matt Olson out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Tyrone Taylor. Ozzie Albies scores. Sean Murphy walks. Austin Riley to second. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 6, Brewers 4.
Braves seventh. Austin Riley homers to left field. Matt Olson homers to center field. Sean Murphy singles to left field. Marcell Ozuna doubles to left field. Sean Murphy to third. Eddie Rosario singles to left field. Marcell Ozuna scores. Sean Murphy scores. Orlando Arcia strikes out on a foul tip. Michael Harris II grounds out to shallow infield, William Contreras to Abraham Toro. Eddie Rosario to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. walks. Ozzie Albies grounds out to shallow infield, J.C. Mejia to Abraham Toro.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 10, Brewers 4.
Brewers eighth. Sal Frelick walks. Andruw Monasterio singles to shallow right field. Sal Frelick to second. Abraham Toro homers to right field. Andruw Monasterio scores. Sal Frelick scores. Tyrone Taylor grounds out to third base, Austin Riley to Matt Olson. Brice Turang walks. Joey Wiemer reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Brice Turang out at second. Christian Yelich grounds out to shallow right field, Ozzie Albies to Matt Olson.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 10, Brewers 7.
