Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to center field. Ozzie Albies singles to center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley singles to right field. Ozzie Albies to third. Matt Olson singles to right field. Austin Riley to third. Ozzie Albies scores. Travis d'Arnaud out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Sal Frelick. Austin Riley scores. Marcell Ozuna doubles to deep left center field. Matt Olson scores. Eddie Rosario homers to right field. Marcell Ozuna scores. Orlando Arcia grounds out to first base to Carlos Santana. Michael Harris II lines out to shallow right field to Brice Turang.
6 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 6, Brewers 0.
Brewers fourth. William Contreras doubles to deep center field. Carlos Santana grounds out to first base to Matt Olson. William Contreras to third. Sal Frelick out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Eddie Rosario. William Contreras scores. Willy Adames called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 6, Brewers 1.
Braves fourth. Orlando Arcia singles to shallow left field. Michael Harris II out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Julio Teheran to Carlos Santana. Orlando Arcia to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. homers to center field. Orlando Arcia scores. Ozzie Albies strikes out swinging. Austin Riley lines out to deep left field to Christian Yelich.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 8, Brewers 1.
Braves fifth. Matt Olson flies out to center field to Joey Wiemer. Travis d'Arnaud flies out to deep center field to Joey Wiemer. Marcell Ozuna homers to center field. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 9, Brewers 1.
Braves seventh. Austin Riley pops out to shallow infield to Carlos Santana. Matt Olson strikes out swinging. Travis d'Arnaud doubles to deep right field. Marcell Ozuna homers to right field. Travis d'Arnaud scores. Eddie Rosario strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 11, Brewers 1.
Brewers eighth. Victor Caratini walks. Brice Turang walks. Victor Caratini to second. Joey Wiemer singles to left field. Brice Turang to third. Victor Caratini scores. Tyrone Taylor pinch-hitting for Christian Yelich. Tyrone Taylor pops out to Matt Olson. William Contreras homers to left field. Joey Wiemer scores. Brice Turang scores. Carlos Santana walks. Sal Frelick strikes out swinging. Willy Adames singles to center field. Carlos Santana to third. Andruw Monasterio flies out to deep right field to Ronald Acuna Jr..
4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Braves 11, Brewers 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.