Brewers second. Andrew McCutchen pops out to second base to Yolmer Sanchez. Kolten Wong doubles to deep left center field. Hunter Renfroe homers to left field. Kolten Wong scores. Luis Urias pops out to shallow right field to Yolmer Sanchez. Omar Narvaez grounds out to shallow infield, Yolmer Sanchez to Bobby Dalbec.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 2, Red sox 0.
Red sox fifth. Christian Arroyo walks. Yolmer Sanchez reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Christian Arroyo to second. Fielding error by Kolten Wong. Jackie Bradley Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yolmer Sanchez to second. Christian Arroyo out at third. Jaylin Davis lines out to left center field to Christian Yelich. Xander Bogaerts doubles to deep left field. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Yolmer Sanchez scores. J.D. Martinez doubles to deep right field. Xander Bogaerts scores. Christian Vazquez doubles to right field. J.D. Martinez scores. Alex Verdugo doubles to left field. Christian Vazquez scores. Bobby Dalbec flies out to left field to Christian Yelich.
5 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Red sox 5, Brewers 2.
Red sox sixth. Christian Arroyo doubles to deep left field. Yolmer Sanchez lines out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe. Christian Arroyo to third. Jackie Bradley Jr. doubles to deep right center field. Christian Arroyo scores. Jaylin Davis singles to center field. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Xander Bogaerts flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe. J.D. Martinez lines out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 7, Brewers 2.
