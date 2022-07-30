Brewers first. Christian Yelich doubles to deep center field. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Rowdy Tellez singles to shallow left field. Christian Yelich scores. Andrew McCutchen doubles to left center field. Rowdy Tellez to third. Kolten Wong reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Andrew McCutchen to third. Rowdy Tellez out at third. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 1, Red sox 0.
Brewers second. Luis Urias grounds out to shortstop, Xander Bogaerts to Christian Vazquez. Omar Narvaez homers to center field. Tyrone Taylor walks. Christian Yelich grounds out to second base. Tyrone Taylor out at second.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 2, Red sox 0.
Red sox second. Bobby Dalbec pops out to shallow infield to Kolten Wong. Christian Arroyo triples to deep right field. Jaylin Davis singles to shallow left field. Christian Arroyo scores. Kevin Plawecki strikes out swinging. Jarren Duran strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 2, Red sox 1.
Brewers fifth. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to shallow center field, Bobby Dalbec to Christian Vazquez. Andrew McCutchen walks. Kolten Wong called out on strikes. Hunter Renfroe homers to center field. Andrew McCutchen scores. Luis Urias grounds out to third base, Bobby Dalbec to Christian Vazquez.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 4, Red sox 1.
Brewers seventh. Rowdy Tellez singles to left field. Andrew McCutchen doubles to left field. Rowdy Tellez to third. Kolten Wong out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jarren Duran. Rowdy Tellez scores. Hunter Renfroe grounds out to shortstop, Bobby Dalbec to Christian Vazquez. Luis Urias pops out to Christian Vazquez.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 5, Red sox 1.
Red sox seventh. Jaylin Davis singles to center field. Kevin Plawecki grounds out to second base, Kolten Wong to Rowdy Tellez. Jaylin Davis to second. Jarren Duran singles to shallow infield. Jaylin Davis to third. Christian Vazquez singles to left field. Jarren Duran to second. Jaylin Davis scores. Xander Bogaerts singles to right field. Christian Vazquez to third. Jarren Duran scores. J.D. Martinez out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe. Christian Vazquez scores. Alex Verdugo lines out to first base to Rowdy Tellez.
3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 5, Red sox 4.
Brewers eighth. Victor Caratini pinch-hitting for Omar Narvaez. Victor Caratini hit by pitch. Tyrone Taylor walks. Victor Caratini to second. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging. Willy Adames out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Jarren Duran. Victor Caratini scores. Rowdy Tellez is intentionally walked. Andrew McCutchen reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Rowdy Tellez out at second.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 6, Red sox 4.
Brewers ninth. Kolten Wong doubles to deep left field. Hunter Renfroe strikes out swinging. Luis Urias doubles to deep left field. Kolten Wong scores. Victor Caratini grounds out to second base, Christian Arroyo to Franchy Cordero. Luis Urias to third. Luis Urias scores. Tyrone Taylor homers to center field. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 9, Red sox 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.