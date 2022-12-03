AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo1832.9211-389.54213-59137-223.61457231.8
Holiday1732.3120-268.44837-10735-40.87531218.4
Middleton127.06-11.5453-42-21.0001717.0
Lopez2131.1119-236.50450-12234-42.81032215.3
Portis2126.7117-245.47826-8021-27.77828113.4
Allen1927.164-140.45739-8843-47.91521011.1
Carter2127.169-157.43933-8011-13.8461828.7
Nwora1918.440-120.33322-6323-26.8851256.6
Connaughton516.611-37.2977-272-21.000316.2
Beauchamp1515.530-78.38512-417-10.700795.3
Hill2120.134-83.41013-4426-38.6841075.1
Ibaka1411.423-44.5236-148-13.615604.3
Matthews1815.518-59.30514-477-8.875573.2
Mamukelashvili95.66-17.3531-84-8.500171.9
Green63.81-5.2001-50-0.00030.5
T.Antetokounmpo102.50-1.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM21242.4869-1890.460277-789360-499.7212375113.1
OPPONENTS21242.4852-1889.451240-670337-437.7712281108.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo3816420211.2995.5610156718
Holiday2164855.01257.434027539
Middleton0222.077.030000
Lopez34891235.9221.0450132660
Portis5416722110.5462.23708227
Allen1649653.4502.630016245
Carter1343562.7693.3580292915
Nwora1555703.7221.22005173
Connaughton210122.44.820300
Beauchamp1430442.96.42607182
Hill733401.9502.42808143
Ibaka1228402.94.3200086
Matthews1519341.910.6300964
Mamukelashvili38111.21.140020
Green134.71.240100
T.Antetokounmpo268.82.220021
TEAM247770101748.451824.74040141288133
OPPONENTS21369490743.245521.74231133264104

