|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|18
|32.9
|211-389
|.542
|13-59
|137-223
|.614
|572
|31.8
|Holiday
|17
|32.3
|120-268
|.448
|37-107
|35-40
|.875
|312
|18.4
|Middleton
|1
|27.0
|6-11
|.545
|3-4
|2-2
|1.000
|17
|17.0
|Lopez
|21
|31.1
|119-236
|.504
|50-122
|34-42
|.810
|322
|15.3
|Portis
|21
|26.7
|117-245
|.478
|26-80
|21-27
|.778
|281
|13.4
|Allen
|19
|27.1
|64-140
|.457
|39-88
|43-47
|.915
|210
|11.1
|Carter
|21
|27.1
|69-157
|.439
|33-80
|11-13
|.846
|182
|8.7
|Nwora
|19
|18.4
|40-120
|.333
|22-63
|23-26
|.885
|125
|6.6
|Connaughton
|5
|16.6
|11-37
|.297
|7-27
|2-2
|1.000
|31
|6.2
|Beauchamp
|15
|15.5
|30-78
|.385
|12-41
|7-10
|.700
|79
|5.3
|Hill
|21
|20.1
|34-83
|.410
|13-44
|26-38
|.684
|107
|5.1
|Ibaka
|14
|11.4
|23-44
|.523
|6-14
|8-13
|.615
|60
|4.3
|Matthews
|18
|15.5
|18-59
|.305
|14-47
|7-8
|.875
|57
|3.2
|Mamukelashvili
|9
|5.6
|6-17
|.353
|1-8
|4-8
|.500
|17
|1.9
|Green
|6
|3.8
|1-5
|.200
|1-5
|0-0
|.000
|3
|0.5
|T.Antetokounmpo
|10
|2.5
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|21
|242.4
|869-1890
|.460
|277-789
|360-499
|.721
|2375
|113.1
|OPPONENTS
|21
|242.4
|852-1889
|.451
|240-670
|337-437
|.771
|2281
|108.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|38
|164
|202
|11.2
|99
|5.5
|61
|0
|15
|67
|18
|Holiday
|21
|64
|85
|5.0
|125
|7.4
|34
|0
|27
|53
|9
|Middleton
|0
|2
|2
|2.0
|7
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lopez
|34
|89
|123
|5.9
|22
|1.0
|45
|0
|13
|26
|60
|Portis
|54
|167
|221
|10.5
|46
|2.2
|37
|0
|8
|22
|7
|Allen
|16
|49
|65
|3.4
|50
|2.6
|30
|0
|16
|24
|5
|Carter
|13
|43
|56
|2.7
|69
|3.3
|58
|0
|29
|29
|15
|Nwora
|15
|55
|70
|3.7
|22
|1.2
|20
|0
|5
|17
|3
|Connaughton
|2
|10
|12
|2.4
|4
|.8
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Beauchamp
|14
|30
|44
|2.9
|6
|.4
|26
|0
|7
|18
|2
|Hill
|7
|33
|40
|1.9
|50
|2.4
|28
|0
|8
|14
|3
|Ibaka
|12
|28
|40
|2.9
|4
|.3
|20
|0
|0
|8
|6
|Matthews
|15
|19
|34
|1.9
|10
|.6
|30
|0
|9
|6
|4
|Mamukelashvili
|3
|8
|11
|1.2
|1
|.1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Green
|1
|3
|4
|.7
|1
|.2
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T.Antetokounmpo
|2
|6
|8
|.8
|2
|.2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|TEAM
|247
|770
|1017
|48.4
|518
|24.7
|404
|0
|141
|288
|133
|OPPONENTS
|213
|694
|907
|43.2
|455
|21.7
|423
|1
|133
|264
|104
