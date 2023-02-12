AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo4533.3519-958.54237-137383-591.648145832.4
Holiday4532.9327-711.460102-277103-120.85885919.1
Lopez5530.4302-600.503101-26986-111.77579114.4
Portis4726.8281-563.49958-17058-70.82967814.4
Middleton1621.276-181.42023-7940-43.93021513.4
Allen5227.5176-397.443102-25389-99.89954310.4
Connaughton4025.2122-309.39584-23617-28.6073458.6
Carter5622.5150-356.42184-20722-27.8154067.3
Ingles2322.248-125.38435-9911-13.8461426.2
Nwora3815.776-197.38640-10237-43.8602296.0
Beauchamp3714.680-198.40438-11719-27.7042175.9
Hill3519.159-132.44723-7434-46.7391755.0
Green258.837-84.44028-704-41.0001064.2
Ibaka1611.626-54.4816-188-13.615664.1
Matthews3715.638-114.33330-9115-18.8331213.3
Mamukelashvili238.619-54.3527-2810-16.625552.4
T.Antetokounmpo244.14-17.2350-43-6.500110.5
TEAM56241.82340-5050.463798-2231939-1275.7366417114.6
OPPONENTS56241.82340-5154.454644-1859924-1187.7786248111.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo10744555212.32425.415403617835
Holiday591762355.23207.18805813817
Lopez1082543626.6671.213912774135
Portis12035347310.1851.8810225911
Middleton648543.4633.933011333
Allen451321773.41272.4820435610
Connaughton341662005.0501.343030244
Carter251171422.51432.61150556125
Ingles752592.6773.334012293
Nwora29881173.1381.034012347
Beauchamp3254862.325.758017363
Hill1354671.9892.541019273
Green422261.011.4230570
Ibaka1529442.84.32302117
Matthews2953822.220.5500171410
Mamukelashvili1635512.216.7170393
T.Antetokounmpo716231.04.2120273
TEAM6562094275049.1138124.710271371797279
OPPONENTS5921868246043.9127722.810621402660236

