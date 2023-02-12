|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|45
|33.3
|519-958
|.542
|37-137
|383-591
|.648
|1458
|32.4
|Holiday
|45
|32.9
|327-711
|.460
|102-277
|103-120
|.858
|859
|19.1
|Lopez
|55
|30.4
|302-600
|.503
|101-269
|86-111
|.775
|791
|14.4
|Portis
|47
|26.8
|281-563
|.499
|58-170
|58-70
|.829
|678
|14.4
|Middleton
|16
|21.2
|76-181
|.420
|23-79
|40-43
|.930
|215
|13.4
|Allen
|52
|27.5
|176-397
|.443
|102-253
|89-99
|.899
|543
|10.4
|Connaughton
|40
|25.2
|122-309
|.395
|84-236
|17-28
|.607
|345
|8.6
|Carter
|56
|22.5
|150-356
|.421
|84-207
|22-27
|.815
|406
|7.3
|Ingles
|23
|22.2
|48-125
|.384
|35-99
|11-13
|.846
|142
|6.2
|Nwora
|38
|15.7
|76-197
|.386
|40-102
|37-43
|.860
|229
|6.0
|Beauchamp
|37
|14.6
|80-198
|.404
|38-117
|19-27
|.704
|217
|5.9
|Hill
|35
|19.1
|59-132
|.447
|23-74
|34-46
|.739
|175
|5.0
|Green
|25
|8.8
|37-84
|.440
|28-70
|4-4
|1.000
|106
|4.2
|Ibaka
|16
|11.6
|26-54
|.481
|6-18
|8-13
|.615
|66
|4.1
|Matthews
|37
|15.6
|38-114
|.333
|30-91
|15-18
|.833
|121
|3.3
|Mamukelashvili
|23
|8.6
|19-54
|.352
|7-28
|10-16
|.625
|55
|2.4
|T.Antetokounmpo
|24
|4.1
|4-17
|.235
|0-4
|3-6
|.500
|11
|0.5
|TEAM
|56
|241.8
|2340-5050
|.463
|798-2231
|939-1275
|.736
|6417
|114.6
|OPPONENTS
|56
|241.8
|2340-5154
|.454
|644-1859
|924-1187
|.778
|6248
|111.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|107
|445
|552
|12.3
|242
|5.4
|154
|0
|36
|178
|35
|Holiday
|59
|176
|235
|5.2
|320
|7.1
|88
|0
|58
|138
|17
|Lopez
|108
|254
|362
|6.6
|67
|1.2
|139
|1
|27
|74
|135
|Portis
|120
|353
|473
|10.1
|85
|1.8
|81
|0
|22
|59
|11
|Middleton
|6
|48
|54
|3.4
|63
|3.9
|33
|0
|11
|33
|3
|Allen
|45
|132
|177
|3.4
|127
|2.4
|82
|0
|43
|56
|10
|Connaughton
|34
|166
|200
|5.0
|50
|1.3
|43
|0
|30
|24
|4
|Carter
|25
|117
|142
|2.5
|143
|2.6
|115
|0
|55
|61
|25
|Ingles
|7
|52
|59
|2.6
|77
|3.3
|34
|0
|12
|29
|3
|Nwora
|29
|88
|117
|3.1
|38
|1.0
|34
|0
|12
|34
|7
|Beauchamp
|32
|54
|86
|2.3
|25
|.7
|58
|0
|17
|36
|3
|Hill
|13
|54
|67
|1.9
|89
|2.5
|41
|0
|19
|27
|3
|Green
|4
|22
|26
|1.0
|11
|.4
|23
|0
|5
|7
|0
|Ibaka
|15
|29
|44
|2.8
|4
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Matthews
|29
|53
|82
|2.2
|20
|.5
|50
|0
|17
|14
|10
|Mamukelashvili
|16
|35
|51
|2.2
|16
|.7
|17
|0
|3
|9
|3
|T.Antetokounmpo
|7
|16
|23
|1.0
|4
|.2
|12
|0
|2
|7
|3
|TEAM
|656
|2094
|2750
|49.1
|1381
|24.7
|1027
|1
|371
|797
|279
|OPPONENTS
|592
|1868
|2460
|43.9
|1277
|22.8
|1062
|1
|402
|660
|236
