|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|33
|33.6
|373-704
|.530
|24-99
|286-437
|.654
|1056
|32.0
|Holiday
|28
|32.1
|189-421
|.449
|63-168
|68-77
|.883
|509
|18.2
|Lopez
|38
|30.3
|208-410
|.507
|71-185
|63-79
|.797
|550
|14.5
|Portis
|39
|26.5
|232-468
|.496
|46-142
|44-54
|.815
|554
|14.2
|Middleton
|7
|24.4
|25-77
|.325
|11-41
|17-19
|.895
|78
|11.1
|Allen
|36
|27.4
|119-277
|.430
|65-170
|67-74
|.905
|370
|10.3
|Carter
|39
|25.2
|108-268
|.403
|52-138
|20-23
|.870
|288
|7.4
|Connaughton
|23
|21.9
|59-167
|.353
|40-127
|11-17
|.647
|169
|7.3
|Beauchamp
|28
|15.6
|64-155
|.413
|30-89
|18-25
|.720
|176
|6.3
|Nwora
|29
|16.0
|57-152
|.375
|29-77
|30-35
|.857
|173
|6.0
|Hill
|31
|19.8
|52-119
|.437
|20-65
|32-44
|.727
|156
|5.0
|Ingles
|9
|18.6
|15-48
|.313
|12-42
|3-3
|1.000
|45
|5.0
|Green
|17
|8.8
|26-52
|.500
|17-41
|4-4
|1.000
|73
|4.3
|Ibaka
|16
|11.6
|26-54
|.481
|6-18
|8-13
|.615
|66
|4.1
|Matthews
|26
|14.8
|24-75
|.320
|19-61
|9-10
|.900
|76
|2.9
|Mamukelashvili
|17
|8.5
|12-39
|.308
|5-21
|7-12
|.583
|36
|2.1
|T.Antetokounmpo
|19
|4.4
|3-14
|.214
|0-4
|3-6
|.500
|9
|0.5
|TEAM
|39
|242.6
|1592-3500
|.455
|510-1488
|690-932
|.740
|4384
|112.4
|OPPONENTS
|39
|242.6
|1621-3576
|.453
|454-1309
|641-824
|.778
|4337
|111.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|74
|316
|390
|11.8
|172
|5.2
|117
|0
|28
|135
|29
|Holiday
|34
|106
|140
|5.0
|198
|7.1
|53
|0
|41
|89
|12
|Lopez
|78
|168
|246
|6.5
|45
|1.2
|92
|0
|20
|52
|98
|Portis
|105
|297
|402
|10.3
|72
|1.8
|67
|0
|15
|45
|10
|Middleton
|1
|17
|18
|2.6
|31
|4.4
|18
|0
|4
|11
|1
|Allen
|35
|95
|130
|3.6
|95
|2.6
|50
|0
|26
|40
|7
|Carter
|22
|91
|113
|2.9
|117
|3.0
|83
|0
|45
|53
|20
|Connaughton
|12
|68
|80
|3.5
|22
|1.0
|26
|0
|12
|12
|3
|Beauchamp
|28
|44
|72
|2.6
|17
|.6
|48
|0
|14
|30
|2
|Nwora
|21
|67
|88
|3.0
|28
|1.0
|24
|0
|9
|29
|4
|Hill
|12
|54
|66
|2.1
|80
|2.6
|37
|0
|15
|27
|3
|Ingles
|5
|11
|16
|1.8
|30
|3.3
|13
|0
|4
|19
|1
|Green
|3
|17
|20
|1.2
|8
|.5
|18
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Ibaka
|15
|29
|44
|2.8
|4
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Matthews
|19
|23
|42
|1.6
|16
|.6
|39
|0
|14
|10
|6
|Mamukelashvili
|11
|28
|39
|2.3
|13
|.8
|12
|0
|1
|5
|3
|T.Antetokounmpo
|6
|12
|18
|.9
|3
|.2
|8
|0
|2
|7
|3
|TEAM
|481
|1443
|1924
|49.3
|951
|24.4
|728
|0
|256
|579
|209
|OPPONENTS
|410
|1292
|1702
|43.6
|893
|22.9
|764
|1
|279
|467
|177
