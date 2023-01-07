AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo3333.6373-704.53024-99286-437.654105632.0
Holiday2832.1189-421.44963-16868-77.88350918.2
Lopez3830.3208-410.50771-18563-79.79755014.5
Portis3926.5232-468.49646-14244-54.81555414.2
Middleton724.425-77.32511-4117-19.8957811.1
Allen3627.4119-277.43065-17067-74.90537010.3
Carter3925.2108-268.40352-13820-23.8702887.4
Connaughton2321.959-167.35340-12711-17.6471697.3
Beauchamp2815.664-155.41330-8918-25.7201766.3
Nwora2916.057-152.37529-7730-35.8571736.0
Hill3119.852-119.43720-6532-44.7271565.0
Ingles918.615-48.31312-423-31.000455.0
Green178.826-52.50017-414-41.000734.3
Ibaka1611.626-54.4816-188-13.615664.1
Matthews2614.824-75.32019-619-10.900762.9
Mamukelashvili178.512-39.3085-217-12.583362.1
T.Antetokounmpo194.43-14.2140-43-6.50090.5
TEAM39242.61592-3500.455510-1488690-932.7404384112.4
OPPONENTS39242.61621-3576.453454-1309641-824.7784337111.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo7431639011.81725.211702813529
Holiday341061405.01987.1530418912
Lopez781682466.5451.2920205298
Portis10529740210.3721.8670154510
Middleton117182.6314.41804111
Allen35951303.6952.650026407
Carter22911132.91173.0830455320
Connaughton1268803.5221.026012123
Beauchamp2844722.617.648014302
Nwora2167883.0281.02409294
Hill1254662.1802.637015273
Ingles511161.8303.31304191
Green317201.28.5180440
Ibaka1529442.84.32302117
Matthews1923421.616.639014106
Mamukelashvili1128392.313.8120153
T.Antetokounmpo61218.93.280273
TEAM4811443192449.395124.47280256579209
OPPONENTS4101292170243.689322.97641279467177

