AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo4733.1532-988.53838-141394-610.646149631.8
Holiday4733.0345-747.462112-297112-129.86891419.4
Lopez5730.3315-621.507104-27894-122.77082814.5
Portis4726.8281-563.49958-17058-70.82967814.4
Middleton1721.483-197.42124-8341-44.93223113.6
Allen5427.6183-412.444106-26294-104.90456610.5
Connaughton4125.4124-314.39585-24017-28.6073508.5
Carter5822.5162-375.43291-21822-27.8154377.5
Ingles2522.553-140.37938-11111-13.8461556.2
Nwora3815.776-197.38640-10237-43.8602296.0
Beauchamp3814.880-201.39838-11821-29.7242195.8
Hill3519.159-132.44723-7434-46.7391755.0
Green269.442-92.45733-774-41.0001214.7
Ibaka1611.626-54.4816-188-13.615664.1
Matthews3915.639-118.33131-9517-20.8501263.2
Mamukelashvili249.019-58.3287-3212-18.667572.4
T.Antetokounmpo254.04-19.2110-44-8.500120.5
TEAM58242.22423-5228.463834-2320980-1328.7386660114.8
OPPONENTS58242.22423-5350.453671-1941956-1228.7796473111.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo10946357212.22545.415903618737
Holiday601862465.23367.19006114417
Lopez1112603716.5701.214512777139
Portis12035347310.1851.8810225911
Middleton1055653.8673.936011343
Allen461381843.41302.4860445910
Connaughton351732085.1531.344030255
Carter251241492.61492.61180576325
Ingles864722.9813.240014293
Nwora29881173.1381.034012347
Beauchamp3456902.426.759018364
Hill1354671.9892.541019273
Green424281.112.5240570
Ibaka1529442.84.32302117
Matthews3057872.220.5550171510
Mamukelashvili1838562.316.7190495
T.Antetokounmpo817251.04.2120273
TEAM6752179285449.2143424.710661381823289
OPPONENTS6151940255544.1132422.811051414678239

