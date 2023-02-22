|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|47
|33.1
|532-988
|.538
|38-141
|394-610
|.646
|1496
|31.8
|Holiday
|47
|33.0
|345-747
|.462
|112-297
|112-129
|.868
|914
|19.4
|Lopez
|57
|30.3
|315-621
|.507
|104-278
|94-122
|.770
|828
|14.5
|Portis
|47
|26.8
|281-563
|.499
|58-170
|58-70
|.829
|678
|14.4
|Middleton
|17
|21.4
|83-197
|.421
|24-83
|41-44
|.932
|231
|13.6
|Allen
|54
|27.6
|183-412
|.444
|106-262
|94-104
|.904
|566
|10.5
|Connaughton
|41
|25.4
|124-314
|.395
|85-240
|17-28
|.607
|350
|8.5
|Carter
|58
|22.5
|162-375
|.432
|91-218
|22-27
|.815
|437
|7.5
|Ingles
|25
|22.5
|53-140
|.379
|38-111
|11-13
|.846
|155
|6.2
|Nwora
|38
|15.7
|76-197
|.386
|40-102
|37-43
|.860
|229
|6.0
|Beauchamp
|38
|14.8
|80-201
|.398
|38-118
|21-29
|.724
|219
|5.8
|Hill
|35
|19.1
|59-132
|.447
|23-74
|34-46
|.739
|175
|5.0
|Green
|26
|9.4
|42-92
|.457
|33-77
|4-4
|1.000
|121
|4.7
|Ibaka
|16
|11.6
|26-54
|.481
|6-18
|8-13
|.615
|66
|4.1
|Matthews
|39
|15.6
|39-118
|.331
|31-95
|17-20
|.850
|126
|3.2
|Mamukelashvili
|24
|9.0
|19-58
|.328
|7-32
|12-18
|.667
|57
|2.4
|T.Antetokounmpo
|25
|4.0
|4-19
|.211
|0-4
|4-8
|.500
|12
|0.5
|TEAM
|58
|242.2
|2423-5228
|.463
|834-2320
|980-1328
|.738
|6660
|114.8
|OPPONENTS
|58
|242.2
|2423-5350
|.453
|671-1941
|956-1228
|.779
|6473
|111.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|109
|463
|572
|12.2
|254
|5.4
|159
|0
|36
|187
|37
|Holiday
|60
|186
|246
|5.2
|336
|7.1
|90
|0
|61
|144
|17
|Lopez
|111
|260
|371
|6.5
|70
|1.2
|145
|1
|27
|77
|139
|Portis
|120
|353
|473
|10.1
|85
|1.8
|81
|0
|22
|59
|11
|Middleton
|10
|55
|65
|3.8
|67
|3.9
|36
|0
|11
|34
|3
|Allen
|46
|138
|184
|3.4
|130
|2.4
|86
|0
|44
|59
|10
|Connaughton
|35
|173
|208
|5.1
|53
|1.3
|44
|0
|30
|25
|5
|Carter
|25
|124
|149
|2.6
|149
|2.6
|118
|0
|57
|63
|25
|Ingles
|8
|64
|72
|2.9
|81
|3.2
|40
|0
|14
|29
|3
|Nwora
|29
|88
|117
|3.1
|38
|1.0
|34
|0
|12
|34
|7
|Beauchamp
|34
|56
|90
|2.4
|26
|.7
|59
|0
|18
|36
|4
|Hill
|13
|54
|67
|1.9
|89
|2.5
|41
|0
|19
|27
|3
|Green
|4
|24
|28
|1.1
|12
|.5
|24
|0
|5
|7
|0
|Ibaka
|15
|29
|44
|2.8
|4
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Matthews
|30
|57
|87
|2.2
|20
|.5
|55
|0
|17
|15
|10
|Mamukelashvili
|18
|38
|56
|2.3
|16
|.7
|19
|0
|4
|9
|5
|T.Antetokounmpo
|8
|17
|25
|1.0
|4
|.2
|12
|0
|2
|7
|3
|TEAM
|675
|2179
|2854
|49.2
|1434
|24.7
|1066
|1
|381
|823
|289
|OPPONENTS
|615
|1940
|2555
|44.1
|1324
|22.8
|1105
|1
|414
|678
|239
