|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|59
|32.2
|660-1200
|.550
|47-165
|469-725
|.647
|1836
|31.1
|Holiday
|62
|32.7
|441-936
|.471
|145-383
|142-164
|.866
|1169
|18.9
|Lopez
|72
|30.4
|430-825
|.521
|131-349
|128-165
|.776
|1119
|15.5
|Middleton
|29
|24.4
|153-353
|.433
|46-142
|79-88
|.898
|431
|14.9
|Portis
|63
|25.9
|352-710
|.496
|74-218
|84-108
|.778
|862
|13.7
|Allen
|68
|27.6
|240-538
|.446
|143-353
|112-123
|.911
|735
|10.8
|Connaughton
|56
|24.7
|159-405
|.393
|106-311
|27-41
|.659
|451
|8.1
|Carter
|74
|22.1
|215-507
|.424
|123-297
|29-36
|.806
|582
|7.9
|Ingles
|40
|22.9
|97-220
|.441
|73-178
|18-21
|.857
|285
|7.1
|Crowder
|11
|18.7
|22-46
|.478
|13-33
|9-11
|.818
|66
|6.0
|Nwora
|38
|15.7
|76-197
|.386
|40-102
|37-43
|.860
|229
|6.0
|Beauchamp
|45
|13.3
|86-214
|.402
|40-124
|23-33
|.697
|235
|5.2
|Hill
|35
|19.1
|59-132
|.447
|23-74
|34-46
|.739
|175
|5.0
|Green
|32
|9.4
|48-109
|.440
|39-91
|4-4
|1.000
|139
|4.3
|Ibaka
|16
|11.6
|26-54
|.481
|6-18
|8-13
|.615
|66
|4.1
|Leonard
|6
|8.5
|8-14
|.571
|5-10
|3-4
|.750
|24
|4.0
|Matthews
|44
|15.4
|45-131
|.344
|34-105
|19-22
|.864
|143
|3.3
|Mamukelashvili
|24
|9.0
|19-58
|.328
|7-32
|12-18
|.667
|57
|2.4
|Wigginton
|4
|4.3
|3-9
|.333
|0-4
|2-2
|1.000
|8
|2.0
|T.Antetokounmpo
|30
|4.2
|9-26
|.346
|0-5
|4-8
|.500
|22
|0.7
|TEAM
|74
|242.0
|3148-6684
|.471
|1095-2994
|1243-1675
|.742
|8634
|116.7
|OPPONENTS
|74
|242.0
|3111-6903
|.451
|881-2531
|1213-1565
|.775
|8316
|112.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|131
|562
|693
|11.7
|329
|5.6
|186
|0
|47
|229
|46
|Holiday
|68
|239
|307
|5.0
|455
|7.3
|108
|0
|72
|177
|24
|Lopez
|140
|340
|480
|6.7
|94
|1.3
|187
|2
|35
|100
|182
|Middleton
|23
|100
|123
|4.2
|145
|5.0
|62
|0
|23
|66
|5
|Portis
|139
|459
|598
|9.5
|98
|1.6
|103
|0
|26
|73
|14
|Allen
|60
|167
|227
|3.3
|152
|2.2
|113
|0
|58
|69
|14
|Connaughton
|45
|226
|271
|4.8
|74
|1.3
|64
|0
|37
|32
|11
|Carter
|33
|156
|189
|2.6
|176
|2.4
|147
|0
|64
|74
|28
|Ingles
|13
|108
|121
|3.0
|128
|3.2
|69
|0
|27
|47
|5
|Crowder
|11
|35
|46
|4.2
|15
|1.4
|16
|0
|5
|4
|4
|Nwora
|29
|88
|117
|3.1
|38
|1.0
|34
|0
|12
|34
|7
|Beauchamp
|34
|63
|97
|2.2
|27
|.6
|62
|0
|18
|37
|4
|Hill
|13
|54
|67
|1.9
|89
|2.5
|41
|0
|19
|27
|3
|Green
|5
|33
|38
|1.2
|19
|.6
|29
|0
|6
|9
|0
|Ibaka
|15
|29
|44
|2.8
|4
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Leonard
|2
|11
|13
|2.2
|0
|.0
|7
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Matthews
|31
|64
|95
|2.2
|25
|.6
|62
|0
|17
|16
|11
|Mamukelashvili
|18
|38
|56
|2.3
|16
|.7
|19
|0
|4
|9
|5
|Wigginton
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|T.Antetokounmpo
|10
|21
|31
|1.0
|7
|.2
|14
|0
|3
|10
|3
|TEAM
|820
|2794
|3614
|48.8
|1892
|25.6
|1347
|2
|476
|1028
|373
|OPPONENTS
|805
|2490
|3295
|44.5
|1732
|23.4
|1406
|2
|519
|860
|297
