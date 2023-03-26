AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo5932.2660-1200.55047-165469-725.647183631.1
Holiday6232.7441-936.471145-383142-164.866116918.9
Lopez7230.4430-825.521131-349128-165.776111915.5
Middleton2924.4153-353.43346-14279-88.89843114.9
Portis6325.9352-710.49674-21884-108.77886213.7
Allen6827.6240-538.446143-353112-123.91173510.8
Connaughton5624.7159-405.393106-31127-41.6594518.1
Carter7422.1215-507.424123-29729-36.8065827.9
Ingles4022.997-220.44173-17818-21.8572857.1
Crowder1118.722-46.47813-339-11.818666.0
Nwora3815.776-197.38640-10237-43.8602296.0
Beauchamp4513.386-214.40240-12423-33.6972355.2
Hill3519.159-132.44723-7434-46.7391755.0
Green329.448-109.44039-914-41.0001394.3
Ibaka1611.626-54.4816-188-13.615664.1
Leonard68.58-14.5715-103-4.750244.0
Matthews4415.445-131.34434-10519-22.8641433.3
Mamukelashvili249.019-58.3287-3212-18.667572.4
Wigginton44.33-9.3330-42-21.00082.0
T.Antetokounmpo304.29-26.3460-54-8.500220.7
TEAM74242.03148-6684.4711095-29941243-1675.7428634116.7
OPPONENTS74242.03111-6903.451881-25311213-1565.7758316112.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo13156269311.73295.618604722946
Holiday682393075.04557.310807217724
Lopez1403404806.7941.3187235100182
Middleton231001234.21455.062023665
Portis1394595989.5981.61030267314
Allen601672273.31522.21130586914
Connaughton452262714.8741.3640373211
Carter331561892.61762.41470647428
Ingles131081213.01283.269027475
Crowder1135464.2151.4160544
Nwora29881173.1381.034012347
Beauchamp3463972.227.662018374
Hill1354671.9892.541019273
Green533381.219.6290690
Ibaka1529442.84.32302117
Leonard211132.20.070120
Matthews3164952.225.6620171611
Mamukelashvili1838562.316.7190495
Wigginton011.21.310020
T.Antetokounmpo1021311.07.21403103
TEAM8202794361448.8189225.6134724761028373
OPPONENTS8052490329544.5173223.414062519860297

