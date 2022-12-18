|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|24
|32.8
|266-505
|.527
|20-77
|182-290
|.628
|734
|30.6
|Holiday
|22
|32.6
|161-352
|.457
|50-137
|51-57
|.895
|423
|19.2
|Portis
|29
|26.5
|177-351
|.504
|34-107
|31-40
|.775
|419
|14.4
|Lopez
|28
|30.5
|144-300
|.480
|58-148
|47-57
|.825
|393
|14.0
|Middleton
|7
|24.4
|25-77
|.325
|11-41
|17-19
|.895
|78
|11.1
|Allen
|26
|27.2
|91-196
|.464
|48-116
|53-57
|.930
|283
|10.9
|Carter
|29
|25.8
|84-196
|.429
|41-99
|16-19
|.842
|225
|7.8
|Connaughton
|13
|19.2
|30-94
|.319
|19-69
|9-11
|.818
|88
|6.8
|Nwora
|25
|17.1
|52-143
|.364
|27-74
|27-32
|.844
|158
|6.3
|Beauchamp
|18
|15.5
|40-100
|.400
|18-55
|14-19
|.737
|112
|6.2
|Hill
|29
|19.8
|47-110
|.427
|19-60
|30-42
|.714
|143
|4.9
|Ibaka
|15
|11.3
|24-47
|.511
|6-15
|8-13
|.615
|62
|4.1
|Green
|12
|5.8
|13-24
|.542
|9-19
|3-3
|1.000
|38
|3.2
|Matthews
|21
|14.8
|22-65
|.338
|17-52
|7-8
|.875
|68
|3.2
|Mamukelashvili
|13
|8.7
|12-31
|.387
|5-16
|5-10
|.500
|34
|2.6
|T.Antetokounmpo
|15
|4.4
|3-6
|.500
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|7
|0.5
|TEAM
|29
|241.7
|1191-2597
|.459
|382-1086
|501-679
|.738
|3265
|112.6
|OPPONENTS
|29
|241.7
|1177-2621
|.449
|332-960
|458-592
|.774
|3144
|108.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|49
|218
|267
|11.1
|128
|5.3
|86
|0
|21
|88
|23
|Holiday
|28
|87
|115
|5.2
|163
|7.4
|41
|0
|33
|71
|9
|Portis
|72
|227
|299
|10.3
|58
|2.0
|55
|0
|8
|35
|9
|Lopez
|48
|117
|165
|5.9
|32
|1.1
|62
|0
|13
|33
|78
|Middleton
|1
|17
|18
|2.6
|31
|4.4
|18
|0
|4
|11
|1
|Allen
|22
|71
|93
|3.6
|68
|2.6
|37
|0
|19
|30
|5
|Carter
|20
|61
|81
|2.8
|95
|3.3
|64
|0
|37
|36
|15
|Connaughton
|9
|35
|44
|3.4
|9
|.7
|12
|0
|8
|7
|2
|Nwora
|20
|61
|81
|3.2
|25
|1.0
|22
|0
|8
|23
|3
|Beauchamp
|18
|35
|53
|2.9
|10
|.6
|31
|0
|10
|20
|2
|Hill
|12
|51
|63
|2.2
|76
|2.6
|34
|0
|12
|26
|3
|Ibaka
|13
|29
|42
|2.8
|4
|.3
|20
|0
|0
|8
|6
|Green
|2
|6
|8
|.7
|4
|.3
|11
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Matthews
|16
|20
|36
|1.7
|11
|.5
|31
|0
|11
|7
|4
|Mamukelashvili
|9
|22
|31
|2.4
|9
|.7
|10
|0
|1
|4
|2
|T.Antetokounmpo
|4
|10
|14
|.9
|3
|.2
|4
|0
|0
|5
|3
|TEAM
|343
|1067
|1410
|48.6
|726
|25.0
|538
|0
|186
|406
|165
|OPPONENTS
|300
|957
|1257
|43.3
|633
|21.8
|570
|1
|188
|360
|139
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.