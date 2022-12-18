AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo2432.8266-505.52720-77182-290.62873430.6
Holiday2232.6161-352.45750-13751-57.89542319.2
Portis2926.5177-351.50434-10731-40.77541914.4
Lopez2830.5144-300.48058-14847-57.82539314.0
Middleton724.425-77.32511-4117-19.8957811.1
Allen2627.291-196.46448-11653-57.93028310.9
Carter2925.884-196.42941-9916-19.8422257.8
Connaughton1319.230-94.31919-699-11.818886.8
Nwora2517.152-143.36427-7427-32.8441586.3
Beauchamp1815.540-100.40018-5514-19.7371126.2
Hill2919.847-110.42719-6030-42.7141434.9
Ibaka1511.324-47.5116-158-13.615624.1
Green125.813-24.5429-193-31.000383.2
Matthews2114.822-65.33817-527-8.875683.2
Mamukelashvili138.712-31.3875-165-10.500342.6
T.Antetokounmpo154.43-6.5000-11-2.50070.5
TEAM29241.71191-2597.459382-1086501-679.7383265112.6
OPPONENTS29241.71177-2621.449332-960458-592.7743144108.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo4921826711.11285.3860218823
Holiday28871155.21637.441033719
Portis7222729910.3582.05508359
Lopez481171655.9321.1620133378
Middleton117182.6314.41804111
Allen2271933.6682.637019305
Carter2061812.8953.3640373615
Connaughton935443.49.7120872
Nwora2061813.2251.02208233
Beauchamp1835532.910.631010202
Hill1251632.2762.634012263
Ibaka1329422.84.3200086
Green268.74.3110120
Matthews1620361.711.53101174
Mamukelashvili922312.49.7100142
T.Antetokounmpo41014.93.240053
TEAM3431067141048.672625.05380186406165
OPPONENTS300957125743.363321.85701188360139

