AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo2633.0295-549.53721-81210-328.64082131.6
Holiday2432.9170-376.45253-14757-64.89145018.8
Lopez3030.5161-324.49764-16051-62.82343714.6
Portis3126.1182-363.50134-11031-40.77542913.8
Middleton724.425-77.32511-4117-19.8957811.1
Allen2827.496-209.45950-12253-57.93029510.5
Carter3125.589-212.42044-10917-20.8502397.7
Connaughton1519.336-106.34023-7710-13.7691057.0
Beauchamp2015.846-111.41423-6414-19.7371296.5
Nwora2517.152-143.36427-7427-32.8441586.3
Hill2919.847-110.42719-6030-42.7141434.9
Ibaka1511.324-47.5116-158-13.615624.1
Green125.813-24.5429-193-31.000383.2
Matthews2314.423-66.34818-537-8.875713.1
Mamukelashvili138.712-31.3875-165-10.500342.6
Ingles216.01-7.1431-70-0.00031.5
T.Antetokounmpo154.43-6.5000-11-2.50070.5
TEAM31241.61275-2761.462408-1156541-732.7393499112.9
OPPONENTS31241.61260-2805.449360-1037497-644.7723377108.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo5423729111.21335.1940229526
Holiday30981285.31827.6460377812
Lopez531261796.0371.2690154080
Portis7523430910.0601.95609369
Middleton117182.6314.41804111
Allen24771013.6732.638021316
Carter2169902.9993.2670404016
Connaughton941503.311.7190873
Beauchamp1938572.811.635011232
Nwora2061813.2251.02208233
Hill1251632.2762.634012263
Ibaka1329422.84.3200086
Green268.74.3110120
Matthews1620361.612.53501184
Mamukelashvili922312.49.7100142
Ingles2021.021.040150
T.Antetokounmpo41014.93.240053
TEAM3641136150048.477224.95820201442176
OPPONENTS3261012133843.268522.16111205385142

