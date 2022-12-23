|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|26
|33.0
|295-549
|.537
|21-81
|210-328
|.640
|821
|31.6
|Holiday
|24
|32.9
|170-376
|.452
|53-147
|57-64
|.891
|450
|18.8
|Lopez
|30
|30.5
|161-324
|.497
|64-160
|51-62
|.823
|437
|14.6
|Portis
|31
|26.1
|182-363
|.501
|34-110
|31-40
|.775
|429
|13.8
|Middleton
|7
|24.4
|25-77
|.325
|11-41
|17-19
|.895
|78
|11.1
|Allen
|28
|27.4
|96-209
|.459
|50-122
|53-57
|.930
|295
|10.5
|Carter
|31
|25.5
|89-212
|.420
|44-109
|17-20
|.850
|239
|7.7
|Connaughton
|15
|19.3
|36-106
|.340
|23-77
|10-13
|.769
|105
|7.0
|Beauchamp
|20
|15.8
|46-111
|.414
|23-64
|14-19
|.737
|129
|6.5
|Nwora
|25
|17.1
|52-143
|.364
|27-74
|27-32
|.844
|158
|6.3
|Hill
|29
|19.8
|47-110
|.427
|19-60
|30-42
|.714
|143
|4.9
|Ibaka
|15
|11.3
|24-47
|.511
|6-15
|8-13
|.615
|62
|4.1
|Green
|12
|5.8
|13-24
|.542
|9-19
|3-3
|1.000
|38
|3.2
|Matthews
|23
|14.4
|23-66
|.348
|18-53
|7-8
|.875
|71
|3.1
|Mamukelashvili
|13
|8.7
|12-31
|.387
|5-16
|5-10
|.500
|34
|2.6
|Ingles
|2
|16.0
|1-7
|.143
|1-7
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|T.Antetokounmpo
|15
|4.4
|3-6
|.500
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|7
|0.5
|TEAM
|31
|241.6
|1275-2761
|.462
|408-1156
|541-732
|.739
|3499
|112.9
|OPPONENTS
|31
|241.6
|1260-2805
|.449
|360-1037
|497-644
|.772
|3377
|108.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|54
|237
|291
|11.2
|133
|5.1
|94
|0
|22
|95
|26
|Holiday
|30
|98
|128
|5.3
|182
|7.6
|46
|0
|37
|78
|12
|Lopez
|53
|126
|179
|6.0
|37
|1.2
|69
|0
|15
|40
|80
|Portis
|75
|234
|309
|10.0
|60
|1.9
|56
|0
|9
|36
|9
|Middleton
|1
|17
|18
|2.6
|31
|4.4
|18
|0
|4
|11
|1
|Allen
|24
|77
|101
|3.6
|73
|2.6
|38
|0
|21
|31
|6
|Carter
|21
|69
|90
|2.9
|99
|3.2
|67
|0
|40
|40
|16
|Connaughton
|9
|41
|50
|3.3
|11
|.7
|19
|0
|8
|7
|3
|Beauchamp
|19
|38
|57
|2.8
|11
|.6
|35
|0
|11
|23
|2
|Nwora
|20
|61
|81
|3.2
|25
|1.0
|22
|0
|8
|23
|3
|Hill
|12
|51
|63
|2.2
|76
|2.6
|34
|0
|12
|26
|3
|Ibaka
|13
|29
|42
|2.8
|4
|.3
|20
|0
|0
|8
|6
|Green
|2
|6
|8
|.7
|4
|.3
|11
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Matthews
|16
|20
|36
|1.6
|12
|.5
|35
|0
|11
|8
|4
|Mamukelashvili
|9
|22
|31
|2.4
|9
|.7
|10
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Ingles
|2
|0
|2
|1.0
|2
|1.0
|4
|0
|1
|5
|0
|T.Antetokounmpo
|4
|10
|14
|.9
|3
|.2
|4
|0
|0
|5
|3
|TEAM
|364
|1136
|1500
|48.4
|772
|24.9
|582
|0
|201
|442
|176
|OPPONENTS
|326
|1012
|1338
|43.2
|685
|22.1
|611
|1
|205
|385
|142
