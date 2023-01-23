AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo3533.7382-729.52425-102296-453.653108531.0
Holiday3532.7257-552.46684-21989-102.87368719.6
Lopez4530.6250-498.50289-22865-83.78365414.5
Portis4626.8273-551.49556-16758-70.82966014.3
Middleton724.425-77.32511-4117-19.8957811.1
Allen4227.3145-326.44578-19481-89.91044910.7
Connaughton3024.086-236.36459-18115-25.6002468.2
Carter4624.1123-309.39864-16922-27.8153327.2
Ingles1421.633-84.39323-658-9.889976.9
Nwora3316.569-180.38339-9436-42.8572136.5
Beauchamp3215.570-177.39534-10518-25.7201926.0
Hill3419.659-132.44723-7434-46.7391755.1
Green239.337-81.45728-674-41.0001064.6
Ibaka1611.626-54.4816-188-13.615664.1
Matthews2714.625-76.32919-619-10.900782.9
Mamukelashvili198.815-45.3336-257-12.583432.3
T.Antetokounmpo204.33-14.2140-43-6.50090.5
TEAM46242.21878-4121.456644-1814770-1035.7445170112.4
OPPONENTS46242.21922-4216.456535-1533744-951.7825123111.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo8033841811.91875.312402814032
Holiday421301724.92617.56904911315
Lopez901942846.3531.211012364112
Portis11734646310.1821.8790215911
Middleton117182.6314.41804111
Allen381131513.61082.664031488
Connaughton231101334.4361.231017183
Carter23971202.61282.8900505521
Ingles627332.4543.92106222
Nwora23811043.2321.030011335
Beauchamp3249812.522.752015322
Hill1354672.0892.641019273
Green421251.111.5220550
Ibaka1529442.84.32302117
Matthews1924431.617.639014106
Mamukelashvili1232442.314.7140263
T.Antetokounmpo613191.03.280273
TEAM5441675221948.2113224.68351299661234
OPPONENTS4981533203144.2105522.98561331542198

