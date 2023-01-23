|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|35
|33.7
|382-729
|.524
|25-102
|296-453
|.653
|1085
|31.0
|Holiday
|35
|32.7
|257-552
|.466
|84-219
|89-102
|.873
|687
|19.6
|Lopez
|45
|30.6
|250-498
|.502
|89-228
|65-83
|.783
|654
|14.5
|Portis
|46
|26.8
|273-551
|.495
|56-167
|58-70
|.829
|660
|14.3
|Middleton
|7
|24.4
|25-77
|.325
|11-41
|17-19
|.895
|78
|11.1
|Allen
|42
|27.3
|145-326
|.445
|78-194
|81-89
|.910
|449
|10.7
|Connaughton
|30
|24.0
|86-236
|.364
|59-181
|15-25
|.600
|246
|8.2
|Carter
|46
|24.1
|123-309
|.398
|64-169
|22-27
|.815
|332
|7.2
|Ingles
|14
|21.6
|33-84
|.393
|23-65
|8-9
|.889
|97
|6.9
|Nwora
|33
|16.5
|69-180
|.383
|39-94
|36-42
|.857
|213
|6.5
|Beauchamp
|32
|15.5
|70-177
|.395
|34-105
|18-25
|.720
|192
|6.0
|Hill
|34
|19.6
|59-132
|.447
|23-74
|34-46
|.739
|175
|5.1
|Green
|23
|9.3
|37-81
|.457
|28-67
|4-4
|1.000
|106
|4.6
|Ibaka
|16
|11.6
|26-54
|.481
|6-18
|8-13
|.615
|66
|4.1
|Matthews
|27
|14.6
|25-76
|.329
|19-61
|9-10
|.900
|78
|2.9
|Mamukelashvili
|19
|8.8
|15-45
|.333
|6-25
|7-12
|.583
|43
|2.3
|T.Antetokounmpo
|20
|4.3
|3-14
|.214
|0-4
|3-6
|.500
|9
|0.5
|TEAM
|46
|242.2
|1878-4121
|.456
|644-1814
|770-1035
|.744
|5170
|112.4
|OPPONENTS
|46
|242.2
|1922-4216
|.456
|535-1533
|744-951
|.782
|5123
|111.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|80
|338
|418
|11.9
|187
|5.3
|124
|0
|28
|140
|32
|Holiday
|42
|130
|172
|4.9
|261
|7.5
|69
|0
|49
|113
|15
|Lopez
|90
|194
|284
|6.3
|53
|1.2
|110
|1
|23
|64
|112
|Portis
|117
|346
|463
|10.1
|82
|1.8
|79
|0
|21
|59
|11
|Middleton
|1
|17
|18
|2.6
|31
|4.4
|18
|0
|4
|11
|1
|Allen
|38
|113
|151
|3.6
|108
|2.6
|64
|0
|31
|48
|8
|Connaughton
|23
|110
|133
|4.4
|36
|1.2
|31
|0
|17
|18
|3
|Carter
|23
|97
|120
|2.6
|128
|2.8
|90
|0
|50
|55
|21
|Ingles
|6
|27
|33
|2.4
|54
|3.9
|21
|0
|6
|22
|2
|Nwora
|23
|81
|104
|3.2
|32
|1.0
|30
|0
|11
|33
|5
|Beauchamp
|32
|49
|81
|2.5
|22
|.7
|52
|0
|15
|32
|2
|Hill
|13
|54
|67
|2.0
|89
|2.6
|41
|0
|19
|27
|3
|Green
|4
|21
|25
|1.1
|11
|.5
|22
|0
|5
|5
|0
|Ibaka
|15
|29
|44
|2.8
|4
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Matthews
|19
|24
|43
|1.6
|17
|.6
|39
|0
|14
|10
|6
|Mamukelashvili
|12
|32
|44
|2.3
|14
|.7
|14
|0
|2
|6
|3
|T.Antetokounmpo
|6
|13
|19
|1.0
|3
|.2
|8
|0
|2
|7
|3
|TEAM
|544
|1675
|2219
|48.2
|1132
|24.6
|835
|1
|299
|661
|234
|OPPONENTS
|498
|1533
|2031
|44.2
|1055
|22.9
|856
|1
|331
|542
|198
