|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|35
|33.7
|382-729
|.524
|25-102
|296-453
|.653
|1085
|31.0
|Holiday
|32
|32.3
|216-480
|.450
|73-196
|82-95
|.863
|587
|18.3
|Lopez
|42
|30.5
|230-461
|.499
|83-212
|63-81
|.778
|606
|14.4
|Portis
|43
|26.4
|252-507
|.497
|48-149
|52-64
|.813
|604
|14.0
|Middleton
|7
|24.4
|25-77
|.325
|11-41
|17-19
|.895
|78
|11.1
|Allen
|39
|27.1
|129-296
|.436
|70-179
|71-79
|.899
|399
|10.2
|Connaughton
|27
|23.2
|75-209
|.359
|51-162
|12-20
|.600
|213
|7.9
|Carter
|43
|25.0
|122-304
|.401
|64-166
|21-25
|.840
|329
|7.7
|Nwora
|30
|16.3
|63-164
|.384
|33-85
|30-35
|.857
|189
|6.3
|Ingles
|12
|20.3
|26-75
|.347
|19-60
|3-3
|1.000
|74
|6.2
|Beauchamp
|32
|15.5
|70-177
|.395
|34-105
|18-25
|.720
|192
|6.0
|Green
|20
|9.6
|35-72
|.486
|26-60
|4-4
|1.000
|100
|5.0
|Hill
|31
|19.8
|52-119
|.437
|20-65
|32-44
|.727
|156
|5.0
|Ibaka
|16
|11.6
|26-54
|.481
|6-18
|8-13
|.615
|66
|4.1
|Matthews
|26
|14.8
|24-75
|.320
|19-61
|9-10
|.900
|76
|2.9
|Mamukelashvili
|19
|8.8
|15-45
|.333
|6-25
|7-12
|.583
|43
|2.3
|T.Antetokounmpo
|20
|4.3
|3-14
|.214
|0-4
|3-6
|.500
|9
|0.5
|TEAM
|43
|242.3
|1745-3858
|.452
|588-1690
|728-988
|.737
|4806
|111.8
|OPPONENTS
|43
|242.3
|1785-3945
|.452
|496-1436
|702-892
|.787
|4768
|110.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|80
|338
|418
|11.9
|187
|5.3
|124
|0
|28
|140
|32
|Holiday
|39
|119
|158
|4.9
|233
|7.3
|61
|0
|44
|103
|13
|Lopez
|88
|184
|272
|6.5
|51
|1.2
|102
|0
|23
|58
|105
|Portis
|111
|318
|429
|10.0
|76
|1.8
|73
|0
|21
|52
|11
|Middleton
|1
|17
|18
|2.6
|31
|4.4
|18
|0
|4
|11
|1
|Allen
|36
|102
|138
|3.5
|102
|2.6
|57
|0
|28
|42
|7
|Connaughton
|17
|93
|110
|4.1
|28
|1.0
|30
|0
|15
|15
|3
|Carter
|23
|97
|120
|2.8
|124
|2.9
|87
|0
|50
|53
|21
|Nwora
|21
|72
|93
|3.1
|29
|1.0
|24
|0
|9
|30
|4
|Ingles
|6
|18
|24
|2.0
|44
|3.7
|16
|0
|6
|22
|1
|Beauchamp
|32
|49
|81
|2.5
|22
|.7
|52
|0
|15
|32
|2
|Green
|4
|20
|24
|1.2
|8
|.4
|20
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Hill
|12
|54
|66
|2.1
|80
|2.6
|37
|0
|15
|27
|3
|Ibaka
|15
|29
|44
|2.8
|4
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Matthews
|19
|23
|42
|1.6
|16
|.6
|39
|0
|14
|10
|6
|Mamukelashvili
|12
|32
|44
|2.3
|14
|.7
|14
|0
|2
|6
|3
|T.Antetokounmpo
|6
|13
|19
|1.0
|3
|.2
|8
|0
|2
|7
|3
|TEAM
|522
|1578
|2100
|48.8
|1052
|24.5
|785
|0
|282
|623
|222
|OPPONENTS
|465
|1438
|1903
|44.3
|973
|22.6
|812
|1
|309
|509
|185
