AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo3533.7382-729.52425-102296-453.653108531.0
Holiday3232.3216-480.45073-19682-95.86358718.3
Lopez4230.5230-461.49983-21263-81.77860614.4
Portis4326.4252-507.49748-14952-64.81360414.0
Middleton724.425-77.32511-4117-19.8957811.1
Allen3927.1129-296.43670-17971-79.89939910.2
Connaughton2723.275-209.35951-16212-20.6002137.9
Carter4325.0122-304.40164-16621-25.8403297.7
Nwora3016.363-164.38433-8530-35.8571896.3
Ingles1220.326-75.34719-603-31.000746.2
Beauchamp3215.570-177.39534-10518-25.7201926.0
Green209.635-72.48626-604-41.0001005.0
Hill3119.852-119.43720-6532-44.7271565.0
Ibaka1611.626-54.4816-188-13.615664.1
Matthews2614.824-75.32019-619-10.900762.9
Mamukelashvili198.815-45.3336-257-12.583432.3
T.Antetokounmpo204.33-14.2140-43-6.50090.5
TEAM43242.31745-3858.452588-1690728-988.7374806111.8
OPPONENTS43242.31785-3945.452496-1436702-892.7874768110.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo8033841811.91875.312402814032
Holiday391191584.92337.36104410313
Lopez881842726.5511.210202358105
Portis11131842910.0761.8730215211
Middleton117182.6314.41804111
Allen361021383.51022.657028427
Connaughton17931104.1281.030015153
Carter23971202.81242.9870505321
Nwora2172933.1291.02409304
Ingles618242.0443.71606221
Beauchamp3249812.522.752015322
Green420241.28.4200440
Hill1254662.1802.637015273
Ibaka1529442.84.32302117
Matthews1923421.616.639014106
Mamukelashvili1232442.314.7140263
T.Antetokounmpo613191.03.280273
TEAM5221578210048.8105224.57850282623222
OPPONENTS4651438190344.397322.68121309509185

