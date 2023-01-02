|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|30
|33.7
|344-646
|.533
|23-91
|251-389
|.645
|962
|32.1
|Holiday
|26
|33.1
|183-404
|.453
|58-159
|67-75
|.893
|491
|18.9
|Lopez
|35
|30.5
|191-381
|.501
|68-177
|61-76
|.803
|511
|14.6
|Portis
|36
|26.3
|211-429
|.492
|41-128
|41-51
|.804
|504
|14.0
|Middleton
|7
|24.4
|25-77
|.325
|11-41
|17-19
|.895
|78
|11.1
|Allen
|33
|27.4
|110-252
|.437
|59-154
|60-65
|.923
|339
|10.3
|Carter
|36
|25.5
|105-252
|.417
|50-127
|20-23
|.870
|280
|7.8
|Connaughton
|20
|20.8
|48-140
|.343
|31-104
|11-17
|.647
|138
|6.9
|Beauchamp
|25
|15.0
|56-139
|.403
|28-83
|16-23
|.696
|156
|6.2
|Nwora
|27
|16.2
|54-145
|.372
|27-74
|30-35
|.857
|165
|6.1
|Hill
|30
|20.0
|50-117
|.427
|19-64
|32-44
|.727
|151
|5.0
|Ingles
|7
|18.6
|11-38
|.289
|8-32
|3-3
|1.000
|33
|4.7
|Ibaka
|16
|11.6
|26-54
|.481
|6-18
|8-13
|.615
|66
|4.1
|Green
|14
|7.9
|19-37
|.514
|13-29
|4-4
|1.000
|55
|3.9
|Matthews
|25
|15.1
|24-73
|.329
|19-59
|9-10
|.900
|76
|3.0
|Mamukelashvili
|16
|8.4
|12-38
|.316
|5-20
|7-12
|.583
|36
|2.3
|T.Antetokounmpo
|17
|4.3
|3-7
|.429
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|7
|0.4
|TEAM
|36
|242.1
|1472-3229
|.456
|466-1361
|638-861
|.741
|4048
|112.4
|OPPONENTS
|36
|242.1
|1488-3261
|.456
|417-1188
|592-762
|.777
|3985
|110.7
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|68
|287
|355
|11.8
|155
|5.2
|108
|0
|26
|115
|28
|Holiday
|33
|104
|137
|5.3
|194
|7.5
|52
|0
|40
|86
|12
|Lopez
|66
|145
|211
|6.0
|39
|1.1
|83
|0
|20
|49
|90
|Portis
|97
|268
|365
|10.1
|65
|1.8
|61
|0
|11
|41
|9
|Middleton
|1
|17
|18
|2.6
|31
|4.4
|18
|0
|4
|11
|1
|Allen
|32
|89
|121
|3.7
|86
|2.6
|45
|0
|24
|38
|6
|Carter
|22
|85
|107
|3.0
|111
|3.1
|74
|0
|44
|49
|19
|Connaughton
|10
|61
|71
|3.6
|18
|.9
|25
|0
|12
|11
|3
|Beauchamp
|24
|40
|64
|2.6
|12
|.5
|42
|0
|13
|26
|2
|Nwora
|20
|61
|81
|3.0
|25
|.9
|22
|0
|8
|23
|3
|Hill
|12
|52
|64
|2.1
|77
|2.6
|37
|0
|14
|27
|3
|Ingles
|5
|7
|12
|1.7
|23
|3.3
|12
|0
|3
|16
|0
|Ibaka
|15
|29
|44
|2.8
|4
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Green
|3
|11
|14
|1.0
|5
|.4
|16
|0
|2
|3
|0
|Matthews
|19
|23
|42
|1.7
|16
|.6
|39
|0
|13
|9
|6
|Mamukelashvili
|10
|27
|37
|2.3
|12
|.8
|11
|0
|1
|5
|3
|T.Antetokounmpo
|4
|10
|14
|.8
|3
|.2
|4
|0
|2
|6
|3
|TEAM
|441
|1316
|1757
|48.8
|876
|24.3
|672
|0
|239
|526
|195
|OPPONENTS
|369
|1191
|1560
|43.3
|812
|22.6
|708
|1
|249
|444
|166
