AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo3033.7344-646.53323-91251-389.64596232.1
Holiday2633.1183-404.45358-15967-75.89349118.9
Lopez3530.5191-381.50168-17761-76.80351114.6
Portis3626.3211-429.49241-12841-51.80450414.0
Middleton724.425-77.32511-4117-19.8957811.1
Allen3327.4110-252.43759-15460-65.92333910.3
Carter3625.5105-252.41750-12720-23.8702807.8
Connaughton2020.848-140.34331-10411-17.6471386.9
Beauchamp2515.056-139.40328-8316-23.6961566.2
Nwora2716.254-145.37227-7430-35.8571656.1
Hill3020.050-117.42719-6432-44.7271515.0
Ingles718.611-38.2898-323-31.000334.7
Ibaka1611.626-54.4816-188-13.615664.1
Green147.919-37.51413-294-41.000553.9
Matthews2515.124-73.32919-599-10.900763.0
Mamukelashvili168.412-38.3165-207-12.583362.3
T.Antetokounmpo174.33-7.4290-11-2.50070.4
TEAM36242.11472-3229.456466-1361638-861.7414048112.4
OPPONENTS36242.11488-3261.456417-1188592-762.7773985110.7
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo6828735511.81555.210802611528
Holiday331041375.31947.5520408612
Lopez661452116.0391.1830204990
Portis9726836510.1651.861011419
Middleton117182.6314.41804111
Allen32891213.7862.645024386
Carter22851073.01113.1740444919
Connaughton1061713.618.925012113
Beauchamp2440642.612.542013262
Nwora2061813.025.92208233
Hill1252642.1772.637014273
Ingles57121.7233.31203160
Ibaka1529442.84.32302117
Green311141.05.4160230
Matthews1923421.716.63901396
Mamukelashvili1027372.312.8110153
T.Antetokounmpo41014.83.240263
TEAM4411316175748.887624.36720239526195
OPPONENTS3691191156043.381222.67081249444166

