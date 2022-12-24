|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|27
|33.1
|304-562
|.541
|21-82
|218-339
|.643
|847
|31.4
|Holiday
|25
|32.9
|175-390
|.449
|55-153
|63-71
|.887
|468
|18.7
|Lopez
|31
|30.5
|171-340
|.503
|66-165
|52-64
|.813
|460
|14.8
|Portis
|32
|26.1
|187-374
|.500
|34-113
|31-40
|.775
|439
|13.7
|Middleton
|7
|24.4
|25-77
|.325
|11-41
|17-19
|.895
|78
|11.1
|Allen
|29
|27.3
|97-212
|.458
|51-124
|53-57
|.930
|298
|10.3
|Carter
|32
|25.6
|91-222
|.410
|44-115
|18-21
|.857
|244
|7.6
|Connaughton
|16
|19.6
|38-112
|.339
|25-82
|10-13
|.769
|111
|6.9
|Beauchamp
|21
|15.7
|48-117
|.410
|25-69
|14-19
|.737
|135
|6.4
|Nwora
|26
|16.6
|53-144
|.368
|27-74
|28-33
|.848
|161
|6.2
|Hill
|29
|19.8
|47-110
|.427
|19-60
|30-42
|.714
|143
|4.9
|Ibaka
|15
|11.3
|24-47
|.511
|6-15
|8-13
|.615
|62
|4.1
|Green
|12
|5.8
|13-24
|.542
|9-19
|3-3
|1.000
|38
|3.2
|Matthews
|23
|14.4
|23-66
|.348
|18-53
|7-8
|.875
|71
|3.1
|Mamukelashvili
|13
|8.7
|12-31
|.387
|5-16
|5-10
|.500
|34
|2.6
|Ingles
|3
|16.3
|1-11
|.091
|1-11
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.0
|T.Antetokounmpo
|16
|4.3
|3-6
|.500
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|7
|0.4
|TEAM
|32
|241.6
|1312-2845
|.461
|417-1193
|558-754
|.740
|3599
|112.5
|OPPONENTS
|32
|241.6
|1306-2898
|.451
|374-1069
|509-657
|.775
|3495
|109.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|57
|247
|304
|11.3
|140
|5.2
|97
|0
|24
|102
|26
|Holiday
|32
|99
|131
|5.2
|187
|7.5
|49
|0
|38
|83
|12
|Lopez
|55
|129
|184
|5.9
|37
|1.2
|70
|0
|16
|41
|80
|Portis
|78
|243
|321
|10.0
|60
|1.9
|56
|0
|9
|38
|9
|Middleton
|1
|17
|18
|2.6
|31
|4.4
|18
|0
|4
|11
|1
|Allen
|27
|79
|106
|3.7
|74
|2.6
|39
|0
|21
|31
|6
|Carter
|21
|73
|94
|2.9
|100
|3.1
|68
|0
|41
|43
|17
|Connaughton
|9
|44
|53
|3.3
|12
|.8
|21
|0
|8
|7
|3
|Beauchamp
|19
|38
|57
|2.7
|11
|.5
|37
|0
|11
|23
|2
|Nwora
|20
|61
|81
|3.1
|25
|1.0
|22
|0
|8
|23
|3
|Hill
|12
|51
|63
|2.2
|76
|2.6
|34
|0
|12
|26
|3
|Ibaka
|13
|29
|42
|2.8
|4
|.3
|20
|0
|0
|8
|6
|Green
|2
|6
|8
|.7
|4
|.3
|11
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Matthews
|16
|20
|36
|1.6
|12
|.5
|35
|0
|11
|8
|4
|Mamukelashvili
|9
|22
|31
|2.4
|9
|.7
|10
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Ingles
|2
|0
|2
|.7
|4
|1.3
|4
|0
|1
|5
|0
|T.Antetokounmpo
|4
|10
|14
|.9
|3
|.2
|4
|0
|2
|5
|3
|TEAM
|377
|1168
|1545
|48.3
|789
|24.7
|595
|0
|208
|460
|177
|OPPONENTS
|338
|1045
|1383
|43.2
|715
|22.3
|629
|1
|216
|395
|144
