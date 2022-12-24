AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo2733.1304-562.54121-82218-339.64384731.4
Holiday2532.9175-390.44955-15363-71.88746818.7
Lopez3130.5171-340.50366-16552-64.81346014.8
Portis3226.1187-374.50034-11331-40.77543913.7
Middleton724.425-77.32511-4117-19.8957811.1
Allen2927.397-212.45851-12453-57.93029810.3
Carter3225.691-222.41044-11518-21.8572447.6
Connaughton1619.638-112.33925-8210-13.7691116.9
Beauchamp2115.748-117.41025-6914-19.7371356.4
Nwora2616.653-144.36827-7428-33.8481616.2
Hill2919.847-110.42719-6030-42.7141434.9
Ibaka1511.324-47.5116-158-13.615624.1
Green125.813-24.5429-193-31.000383.2
Matthews2314.423-66.34818-537-8.875713.1
Mamukelashvili138.712-31.3875-165-10.500342.6
Ingles316.31-11.0911-110-0.00031.0
T.Antetokounmpo164.33-6.5000-11-2.50070.4
TEAM32241.61312-2845.461417-1193558-754.7403599112.5
OPPONENTS32241.61306-2898.451374-1069509-657.7753495109.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo5724730411.31405.29702410226
Holiday32991315.21877.5490388312
Lopez551291845.9371.2700164180
Portis7824332110.0601.95609389
Middleton117182.6314.41804111
Allen27791063.7742.639021316
Carter2173942.91003.1680414317
Connaughton944533.312.8210873
Beauchamp1938572.711.537011232
Nwora2061813.1251.02208233
Hill1251632.2762.634012263
Ibaka1329422.84.3200086
Green268.74.3110120
Matthews1620361.612.53501184
Mamukelashvili922312.49.7100142
Ingles202.741.340150
T.Antetokounmpo41014.93.240253
TEAM3771168154548.378924.75950208460177
OPPONENTS3381045138343.271522.36291216395144

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you