AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo3533.7382-729.52425-102296-453.653108531.0
Holiday3132.3211-466.45372-18981-91.89057518.5
Lopez4130.4225-451.49980-20763-81.77859314.5
Portis4226.4248-497.49947-14746-58.79358914.0
Middleton724.425-77.32511-4117-19.8957811.1
Allen3827.1125-287.43667-17370-77.90938710.2
Connaughton2622.970-197.35547-15212-20.6001997.7
Carter4225.1118-295.40062-16221-25.8403197.6
Ingles1119.824-70.34318-583-31.000696.3
Nwora3016.363-164.38433-8530-35.8571896.3
Beauchamp3115.770-173.40534-10218-25.7201926.2
Hill3119.852-119.43720-6532-44.7271565.0
Green199.232-65.49223-544-41.000914.8
Ibaka1611.626-54.4816-188-13.615664.1
Matthews2614.824-75.32019-619-10.900762.9
Mamukelashvili188.913-41.3175-227-12.583382.1
T.Antetokounmpo194.43-14.2140-43-6.50090.5
TEAM42242.41711-3774.453569-1642720-976.7384711112.2
OPPONENTS42242.41740-3858.451485-1414692-880.7864657110.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo8033841811.91875.312402814032
Holiday381171555.02237.2600439813
Lopez871812686.5501.29802356103
Portis10931342210.0741.8730185011
Middleton117182.6314.41804111
Allen351001353.6972.654028427
Connaughton17851023.9271.028014153
Carter23971202.91212.9870505321
Ingles515201.8403.61504211
Nwora2172933.1291.02409304
Beauchamp3149802.622.752015322
Hill1254662.1802.637015273
Green419231.28.4200440
Ibaka1529442.84.32302117
Matthews1923421.616.639014106
Mamukelashvili1232442.414.8120263
T.Antetokounmpo61218.93.280273
TEAM5151553206849.2102624.47720275613220
OPPONENTS4521400185244.195622.87981300498182

