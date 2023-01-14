|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|35
|33.7
|382-729
|.524
|25-102
|296-453
|.653
|1085
|31.0
|Holiday
|31
|32.3
|211-466
|.453
|72-189
|81-91
|.890
|575
|18.5
|Lopez
|41
|30.4
|225-451
|.499
|80-207
|63-81
|.778
|593
|14.5
|Portis
|42
|26.4
|248-497
|.499
|47-147
|46-58
|.793
|589
|14.0
|Middleton
|7
|24.4
|25-77
|.325
|11-41
|17-19
|.895
|78
|11.1
|Allen
|38
|27.1
|125-287
|.436
|67-173
|70-77
|.909
|387
|10.2
|Connaughton
|26
|22.9
|70-197
|.355
|47-152
|12-20
|.600
|199
|7.7
|Carter
|42
|25.1
|118-295
|.400
|62-162
|21-25
|.840
|319
|7.6
|Ingles
|11
|19.8
|24-70
|.343
|18-58
|3-3
|1.000
|69
|6.3
|Nwora
|30
|16.3
|63-164
|.384
|33-85
|30-35
|.857
|189
|6.3
|Beauchamp
|31
|15.7
|70-173
|.405
|34-102
|18-25
|.720
|192
|6.2
|Hill
|31
|19.8
|52-119
|.437
|20-65
|32-44
|.727
|156
|5.0
|Green
|19
|9.2
|32-65
|.492
|23-54
|4-4
|1.000
|91
|4.8
|Ibaka
|16
|11.6
|26-54
|.481
|6-18
|8-13
|.615
|66
|4.1
|Matthews
|26
|14.8
|24-75
|.320
|19-61
|9-10
|.900
|76
|2.9
|Mamukelashvili
|18
|8.9
|13-41
|.317
|5-22
|7-12
|.583
|38
|2.1
|T.Antetokounmpo
|19
|4.4
|3-14
|.214
|0-4
|3-6
|.500
|9
|0.5
|TEAM
|42
|242.4
|1711-3774
|.453
|569-1642
|720-976
|.738
|4711
|112.2
|OPPONENTS
|42
|242.4
|1740-3858
|.451
|485-1414
|692-880
|.786
|4657
|110.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|80
|338
|418
|11.9
|187
|5.3
|124
|0
|28
|140
|32
|Holiday
|38
|117
|155
|5.0
|223
|7.2
|60
|0
|43
|98
|13
|Lopez
|87
|181
|268
|6.5
|50
|1.2
|98
|0
|23
|56
|103
|Portis
|109
|313
|422
|10.0
|74
|1.8
|73
|0
|18
|50
|11
|Middleton
|1
|17
|18
|2.6
|31
|4.4
|18
|0
|4
|11
|1
|Allen
|35
|100
|135
|3.6
|97
|2.6
|54
|0
|28
|42
|7
|Connaughton
|17
|85
|102
|3.9
|27
|1.0
|28
|0
|14
|15
|3
|Carter
|23
|97
|120
|2.9
|121
|2.9
|87
|0
|50
|53
|21
|Ingles
|5
|15
|20
|1.8
|40
|3.6
|15
|0
|4
|21
|1
|Nwora
|21
|72
|93
|3.1
|29
|1.0
|24
|0
|9
|30
|4
|Beauchamp
|31
|49
|80
|2.6
|22
|.7
|52
|0
|15
|32
|2
|Hill
|12
|54
|66
|2.1
|80
|2.6
|37
|0
|15
|27
|3
|Green
|4
|19
|23
|1.2
|8
|.4
|20
|0
|4
|4
|0
|Ibaka
|15
|29
|44
|2.8
|4
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Matthews
|19
|23
|42
|1.6
|16
|.6
|39
|0
|14
|10
|6
|Mamukelashvili
|12
|32
|44
|2.4
|14
|.8
|12
|0
|2
|6
|3
|T.Antetokounmpo
|6
|12
|18
|.9
|3
|.2
|8
|0
|2
|7
|3
|TEAM
|515
|1553
|2068
|49.2
|1026
|24.4
|772
|0
|275
|613
|220
|OPPONENTS
|452
|1400
|1852
|44.1
|956
|22.8
|798
|1
|300
|498
|182
