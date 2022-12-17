AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo2432.8266-505.52720-77182-290.62873430.6
Holiday2132.9152-336.45247-13151-57.89540219.1
Portis2826.4168-335.50132-10229-38.76339714.2
Lopez2730.6136-285.47757-14546-54.85237513.9
Middleton724.425-77.32511-4117-19.8957811.1
Allen2527.285-187.45547-11453-57.93027010.8
Carter2826.184-192.43841-9716-19.8422258.0
Connaughton1219.427-88.30717-669-11.818806.7
Nwora2417.752-143.36427-7427-32.8441586.6
Beauchamp1715.235-91.38514-4810-15.667945.5
Hill2819.944-106.41518-5828-40.7001344.8
Ibaka1411.423-44.5236-148-13.615604.3
Green115.912-22.5458-173-31.000353.2
Matthews2014.920-61.32815-487-8.875623.1
Mamukelashvili127.511-29.3794-155-10.500312.6
T.Antetokounmpo144.53-6.5000-11-2.50070.5
TEAM28241.81143-2507.456364-1048492-668.7373142112.2
OPPONENTS28241.81138-2535.449316-913455-586.7763047108.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo4921826711.11285.3860218823
Holiday26851115.31557.441032679
Portis7121428510.2572.05308329
Lopez451121575.8311.1620133275
Middleton117182.6314.41804111
Allen2267893.6642.636018295
Carter1958772.8933.3640373615
Connaughton935443.78.7120872
Nwora2060803.3241.02108223
Beauchamp1832502.98.52809192
Hill1048582.1732.633011233
Ibaka1228402.94.3200086
Green268.73.390120
Matthews1520351.811.63001074
Mamukelashvili518231.93.380142
T.Antetokounmpo410141.03.240053
TEAM3281028135648.469624.95250181392162
OPPONENTS293935122843.960921.85571183346137

