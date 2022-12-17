|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|24
|32.8
|266-505
|.527
|20-77
|182-290
|.628
|734
|30.6
|Holiday
|21
|32.9
|152-336
|.452
|47-131
|51-57
|.895
|402
|19.1
|Portis
|28
|26.4
|168-335
|.501
|32-102
|29-38
|.763
|397
|14.2
|Lopez
|27
|30.6
|136-285
|.477
|57-145
|46-54
|.852
|375
|13.9
|Middleton
|7
|24.4
|25-77
|.325
|11-41
|17-19
|.895
|78
|11.1
|Allen
|25
|27.2
|85-187
|.455
|47-114
|53-57
|.930
|270
|10.8
|Carter
|28
|26.1
|84-192
|.438
|41-97
|16-19
|.842
|225
|8.0
|Connaughton
|12
|19.4
|27-88
|.307
|17-66
|9-11
|.818
|80
|6.7
|Nwora
|24
|17.7
|52-143
|.364
|27-74
|27-32
|.844
|158
|6.6
|Beauchamp
|17
|15.2
|35-91
|.385
|14-48
|10-15
|.667
|94
|5.5
|Hill
|28
|19.9
|44-106
|.415
|18-58
|28-40
|.700
|134
|4.8
|Ibaka
|14
|11.4
|23-44
|.523
|6-14
|8-13
|.615
|60
|4.3
|Green
|11
|5.9
|12-22
|.545
|8-17
|3-3
|1.000
|35
|3.2
|Matthews
|20
|14.9
|20-61
|.328
|15-48
|7-8
|.875
|62
|3.1
|Mamukelashvili
|12
|7.5
|11-29
|.379
|4-15
|5-10
|.500
|31
|2.6
|T.Antetokounmpo
|14
|4.5
|3-6
|.500
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|7
|0.5
|TEAM
|28
|241.8
|1143-2507
|.456
|364-1048
|492-668
|.737
|3142
|112.2
|OPPONENTS
|28
|241.8
|1138-2535
|.449
|316-913
|455-586
|.776
|3047
|108.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|49
|218
|267
|11.1
|128
|5.3
|86
|0
|21
|88
|23
|Holiday
|26
|85
|111
|5.3
|155
|7.4
|41
|0
|32
|67
|9
|Portis
|71
|214
|285
|10.2
|57
|2.0
|53
|0
|8
|32
|9
|Lopez
|45
|112
|157
|5.8
|31
|1.1
|62
|0
|13
|32
|75
|Middleton
|1
|17
|18
|2.6
|31
|4.4
|18
|0
|4
|11
|1
|Allen
|22
|67
|89
|3.6
|64
|2.6
|36
|0
|18
|29
|5
|Carter
|19
|58
|77
|2.8
|93
|3.3
|64
|0
|37
|36
|15
|Connaughton
|9
|35
|44
|3.7
|8
|.7
|12
|0
|8
|7
|2
|Nwora
|20
|60
|80
|3.3
|24
|1.0
|21
|0
|8
|22
|3
|Beauchamp
|18
|32
|50
|2.9
|8
|.5
|28
|0
|9
|19
|2
|Hill
|10
|48
|58
|2.1
|73
|2.6
|33
|0
|11
|23
|3
|Ibaka
|12
|28
|40
|2.9
|4
|.3
|20
|0
|0
|8
|6
|Green
|2
|6
|8
|.7
|3
|.3
|9
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Matthews
|15
|20
|35
|1.8
|11
|.6
|30
|0
|10
|7
|4
|Mamukelashvili
|5
|18
|23
|1.9
|3
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|4
|2
|T.Antetokounmpo
|4
|10
|14
|1.0
|3
|.2
|4
|0
|0
|5
|3
|TEAM
|328
|1028
|1356
|48.4
|696
|24.9
|525
|0
|181
|392
|162
|OPPONENTS
|293
|935
|1228
|43.9
|609
|21.8
|557
|1
|183
|346
|137
