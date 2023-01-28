|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|38
|33.4
|415-788
|.527
|29-113
|329-510
|.645
|1188
|31.3
|Holiday
|38
|32.8
|280-600
|.467
|88-233
|95-109
|.872
|743
|19.6
|Lopez
|48
|30.4
|265-529
|.501
|94-243
|71-90
|.789
|695
|14.5
|Portis
|47
|26.8
|281-563
|.499
|58-170
|58-70
|.829
|678
|14.4
|Middleton
|10
|21.5
|38-105
|.362
|15-53
|22-24
|.917
|113
|11.3
|Allen
|45
|27.4
|154-346
|.445
|84-209
|86-95
|.905
|478
|10.6
|Connaughton
|33
|24.7
|100-256
|.391
|70-196
|15-25
|.600
|285
|8.6
|Carter
|49
|23.4
|134-323
|.415
|72-180
|22-27
|.815
|362
|7.4
|Ingles
|17
|21.8
|39-96
|.406
|28-76
|8-9
|.889
|114
|6.7
|Nwora
|36
|16.0
|73-190
|.384
|39-99
|37-43
|.860
|222
|6.2
|Beauchamp
|33
|15.3
|73-183
|.399
|35-107
|18-25
|.720
|199
|6.0
|Hill
|34
|19.6
|59-132
|.447
|23-74
|34-46
|.739
|175
|5.1
|Green
|24
|9.1
|37-84
|.440
|28-70
|4-4
|1.000
|106
|4.4
|Ibaka
|16
|11.6
|26-54
|.481
|6-18
|8-13
|.615
|66
|4.1
|Matthews
|30
|14.5
|29-85
|.341
|23-69
|9-10
|.900
|90
|3.0
|Mamukelashvili
|19
|8.8
|15-45
|.333
|6-25
|7-12
|.583
|43
|2.3
|T.Antetokounmpo
|21
|4.3
|4-16
|.250
|0-4
|3-6
|.500
|11
|0.5
|TEAM
|49
|242.0
|2022-4395
|.460
|698-1939
|826-1118
|.739
|5568
|113.6
|OPPONENTS
|49
|242.0
|2052-4489
|.457
|572-1632
|807-1035
|.780
|5483
|111.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|89
|367
|456
|12.0
|201
|5.3
|132
|0
|32
|155
|33
|Holiday
|47
|143
|190
|5.0
|280
|7.4
|73
|0
|52
|124
|17
|Lopez
|93
|205
|298
|6.2
|58
|1.2
|118
|1
|24
|68
|119
|Portis
|120
|353
|473
|10.1
|85
|1.8
|81
|0
|22
|59
|11
|Middleton
|3
|23
|26
|2.6
|42
|4.2
|23
|0
|7
|20
|1
|Allen
|40
|121
|161
|3.6
|118
|2.6
|69
|0
|37
|49
|10
|Connaughton
|25
|130
|155
|4.7
|40
|1.2
|35
|0
|22
|20
|3
|Carter
|23
|103
|126
|2.6
|133
|2.7
|100
|0
|54
|60
|22
|Ingles
|7
|32
|39
|2.3
|61
|3.6
|26
|0
|10
|25
|3
|Nwora
|26
|85
|111
|3.1
|37
|1.0
|33
|0
|12
|34
|6
|Beauchamp
|32
|49
|81
|2.5
|23
|.7
|53
|0
|15
|33
|2
|Hill
|13
|54
|67
|2.0
|89
|2.6
|41
|0
|19
|27
|3
|Green
|4
|22
|26
|1.1
|11
|.5
|23
|0
|5
|7
|0
|Ibaka
|15
|29
|44
|2.8
|4
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Matthews
|22
|28
|50
|1.7
|18
|.6
|43
|0
|15
|12
|7
|Mamukelashvili
|12
|32
|44
|2.3
|14
|.7
|14
|0
|2
|6
|3
|T.Antetokounmpo
|7
|14
|21
|1.0
|4
|.2
|10
|0
|2
|7
|3
|TEAM
|578
|1790
|2368
|48.3
|1218
|24.9
|897
|1
|332
|717
|250
|OPPONENTS
|529
|1632
|2161
|44.1
|1124
|22.9
|922
|1
|360
|594
|210
