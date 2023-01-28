AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo3833.4415-788.52729-113329-510.645118831.3
Holiday3832.8280-600.46788-23395-109.87274319.6
Lopez4830.4265-529.50194-24371-90.78969514.5
Portis4726.8281-563.49958-17058-70.82967814.4
Middleton1021.538-105.36215-5322-24.91711311.3
Allen4527.4154-346.44584-20986-95.90547810.6
Connaughton3324.7100-256.39170-19615-25.6002858.6
Carter4923.4134-323.41572-18022-27.8153627.4
Ingles1721.839-96.40628-768-9.8891146.7
Nwora3616.073-190.38439-9937-43.8602226.2
Beauchamp3315.373-183.39935-10718-25.7201996.0
Hill3419.659-132.44723-7434-46.7391755.1
Green249.137-84.44028-704-41.0001064.4
Ibaka1611.626-54.4816-188-13.615664.1
Matthews3014.529-85.34123-699-10.900903.0
Mamukelashvili198.815-45.3336-257-12.583432.3
T.Antetokounmpo214.34-16.2500-43-6.500110.5
TEAM49242.02022-4395.460698-1939826-1118.7395568113.6
OPPONENTS49242.02052-4489.457572-1632807-1035.7805483111.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo8936745612.02015.313203215533
Holiday471431905.02807.47305212417
Lopez932052986.2581.211812468119
Portis12035347310.1851.8810225911
Middleton323262.6424.22307201
Allen401211613.61182.6690374910
Connaughton251301554.7401.235022203
Carter231031262.61332.71000546022
Ingles732392.3613.626010253
Nwora26851113.1371.033012346
Beauchamp3249812.523.753015332
Hill1354672.0892.641019273
Green422261.111.5230570
Ibaka1529442.84.32302117
Matthews2228501.718.643015127
Mamukelashvili1232442.314.7140263
T.Antetokounmpo714211.04.2100273
TEAM5781790236848.3121824.98971332717250
OPPONENTS5291632216144.1112422.99221360594210

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you