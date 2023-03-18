AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo5532.4614-1133.54244-155456-700.651172831.4
Holiday5833.1426-902.472139-368133-155.858112419.4
Lopez6830.7405-780.519127-333115-152.757105215.5
Middleton2623.7132-311.42439-12376-84.90537914.6
Portis5926.0333-663.50268-19879-96.82381313.8
Allen6427.9225-505.446133-328104-115.90468710.7
Carter7022.3205-477.430117-27729-36.8065567.9
Connaughton5224.7144-377.38297-29026-40.6504117.9
Ingles3623.288-203.43365-16216-19.8422577.1
Crowder1118.722-46.47813-339-11.818666.0
Nwora3815.776-197.38640-10237-43.8602296.0
Beauchamp4213.880-206.38838-12021-29.7242195.2
Hill3519.159-132.44723-7434-46.7391755.0
Green329.448-109.44039-914-41.0001394.3
Ibaka1611.626-54.4816-188-13.615664.1
Leonard68.58-14.5715-103-4.750244.0
Matthews4115.443-125.34433-10017-20.8501363.3
Mamukelashvili249.019-58.3287-3212-18.667572.4
Wigginton21.51-3.3330-10-0.00021.0
T.Antetokounmpo284.06-22.2730-54-8.500160.6
TEAM70242.12960-6317.4691033-28201183-1593.7438136116.2
OPPONENTS70242.12944-6518.452832-23821146-1471.7797866112.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo12552765211.93025.517804121643
Holiday672322995.24247.310606817023
Lopez1353224576.7891.317223496170
Middleton21831044.01254.858020544
Portis1364295659.6951.6970257214
Allen571572143.31502.31080526811
Carter311501812.61672.41400647226
Connaughton402102504.8671.357036299
Ingles121011133.11143.264024455
Crowder1135464.2151.4160544
Nwora29881173.1381.034012347
Beauchamp3458922.226.660018374
Hill1354671.9892.541019273
Green533381.219.6290690
Ibaka1529442.84.32302117
Leonard211132.20.070120
Matthews3059892.221.5590171610
Mamukelashvili1838562.316.7190495
Wigginton000.00.000000
T.Antetokounmpo919281.04.1130283
TEAM7902635342548.9176525.212812450979348
OPPONENTS7612348310944.4162523.213372496813279

