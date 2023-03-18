|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|55
|32.4
|614-1133
|.542
|44-155
|456-700
|.651
|1728
|31.4
|Holiday
|58
|33.1
|426-902
|.472
|139-368
|133-155
|.858
|1124
|19.4
|Lopez
|68
|30.7
|405-780
|.519
|127-333
|115-152
|.757
|1052
|15.5
|Middleton
|26
|23.7
|132-311
|.424
|39-123
|76-84
|.905
|379
|14.6
|Portis
|59
|26.0
|333-663
|.502
|68-198
|79-96
|.823
|813
|13.8
|Allen
|64
|27.9
|225-505
|.446
|133-328
|104-115
|.904
|687
|10.7
|Carter
|70
|22.3
|205-477
|.430
|117-277
|29-36
|.806
|556
|7.9
|Connaughton
|52
|24.7
|144-377
|.382
|97-290
|26-40
|.650
|411
|7.9
|Ingles
|36
|23.2
|88-203
|.433
|65-162
|16-19
|.842
|257
|7.1
|Crowder
|11
|18.7
|22-46
|.478
|13-33
|9-11
|.818
|66
|6.0
|Nwora
|38
|15.7
|76-197
|.386
|40-102
|37-43
|.860
|229
|6.0
|Beauchamp
|42
|13.8
|80-206
|.388
|38-120
|21-29
|.724
|219
|5.2
|Hill
|35
|19.1
|59-132
|.447
|23-74
|34-46
|.739
|175
|5.0
|Green
|32
|9.4
|48-109
|.440
|39-91
|4-4
|1.000
|139
|4.3
|Ibaka
|16
|11.6
|26-54
|.481
|6-18
|8-13
|.615
|66
|4.1
|Leonard
|6
|8.5
|8-14
|.571
|5-10
|3-4
|.750
|24
|4.0
|Matthews
|41
|15.4
|43-125
|.344
|33-100
|17-20
|.850
|136
|3.3
|Mamukelashvili
|24
|9.0
|19-58
|.328
|7-32
|12-18
|.667
|57
|2.4
|Wigginton
|2
|1.5
|1-3
|.333
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|1.0
|T.Antetokounmpo
|28
|4.0
|6-22
|.273
|0-5
|4-8
|.500
|16
|0.6
|TEAM
|70
|242.1
|2960-6317
|.469
|1033-2820
|1183-1593
|.743
|8136
|116.2
|OPPONENTS
|70
|242.1
|2944-6518
|.452
|832-2382
|1146-1471
|.779
|7866
|112.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|125
|527
|652
|11.9
|302
|5.5
|178
|0
|41
|216
|43
|Holiday
|67
|232
|299
|5.2
|424
|7.3
|106
|0
|68
|170
|23
|Lopez
|135
|322
|457
|6.7
|89
|1.3
|172
|2
|34
|96
|170
|Middleton
|21
|83
|104
|4.0
|125
|4.8
|58
|0
|20
|54
|4
|Portis
|136
|429
|565
|9.6
|95
|1.6
|97
|0
|25
|72
|14
|Allen
|57
|157
|214
|3.3
|150
|2.3
|108
|0
|52
|68
|11
|Carter
|31
|150
|181
|2.6
|167
|2.4
|140
|0
|64
|72
|26
|Connaughton
|40
|210
|250
|4.8
|67
|1.3
|57
|0
|36
|29
|9
|Ingles
|12
|101
|113
|3.1
|114
|3.2
|64
|0
|24
|45
|5
|Crowder
|11
|35
|46
|4.2
|15
|1.4
|16
|0
|5
|4
|4
|Nwora
|29
|88
|117
|3.1
|38
|1.0
|34
|0
|12
|34
|7
|Beauchamp
|34
|58
|92
|2.2
|26
|.6
|60
|0
|18
|37
|4
|Hill
|13
|54
|67
|1.9
|89
|2.5
|41
|0
|19
|27
|3
|Green
|5
|33
|38
|1.2
|19
|.6
|29
|0
|6
|9
|0
|Ibaka
|15
|29
|44
|2.8
|4
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Leonard
|2
|11
|13
|2.2
|0
|.0
|7
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Matthews
|30
|59
|89
|2.2
|21
|.5
|59
|0
|17
|16
|10
|Mamukelashvili
|18
|38
|56
|2.3
|16
|.7
|19
|0
|4
|9
|5
|Wigginton
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T.Antetokounmpo
|9
|19
|28
|1.0
|4
|.1
|13
|0
|2
|8
|3
|TEAM
|790
|2635
|3425
|48.9
|1765
|25.2
|1281
|2
|450
|979
|348
|OPPONENTS
|761
|2348
|3109
|44.4
|1625
|23.2
|1337
|2
|496
|813
|279
