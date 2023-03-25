AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo5832.2647-1178.54947-162464-718.646180531.1
Holiday6132.7438-925.474144-378140-162.864116019.0
Lopez7130.6425-816.521130-345126-163.773110615.6
Middleton2824.2147-339.43445-13779-88.89841814.9
Portis6225.9348-699.49873-21482-106.77485113.7
Allen6727.6237-531.446140-347108-119.90872210.8
Connaughton5524.7157-400.393105-30727-41.6594468.1
Carter7322.2215-503.427123-29529-36.8065828.0
Ingles3923.197-219.44373-17716-19.8422837.3
Crowder1118.722-46.47813-339-11.818666.0
Nwora3815.776-197.38640-10237-43.8602296.0
Beauchamp4413.584-212.39639-12323-33.6972305.2
Hill3519.159-132.44723-7434-46.7391755.0
Green329.448-109.44039-914-41.0001394.3
Ibaka1611.626-54.4816-188-13.615664.1
Leonard68.58-14.5715-103-4.750244.0
Matthews4315.545-130.34634-10417-20.8501413.3
Mamukelashvili249.019-58.3287-3212-18.667572.4
Wigginton44.33-9.3330-42-21.00082.0
T.Antetokounmpo294.38-25.3200-54-8.500200.7
TEAM73242.13109-6596.4711086-29581224-1654.7408528116.8
OPPONENTS73242.13064-6814.450866-24951193-1537.7768187112.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo13055468411.83255.618404322546
Holiday682373055.04487.310607117724
Lopez1393394786.7931.3183235100181
Middleton23921154.11405.062021645
Portis1384545929.5981.61010267314
Allen601632233.31512.31110586913
Connaughton452222674.9721.3610373011
Carter331541872.61742.41450647328
Ingles131071203.11263.267027465
Crowder1135464.2151.4160544
Nwora29881173.1381.034012347
Beauchamp3462962.227.662018374
Hill1354671.9892.541019273
Green533381.219.6290690
Ibaka1529442.84.32302117
Leonard211132.20.070120
Matthews3164952.224.6620171611
Mamukelashvili1838562.316.7190495
Wigginton011.21.310020
T.Antetokounmpo921301.06.21403103
TEAM8162758357449.0186625.6132824691018371
OPPONENTS7982449324744.5170423.313882515850294

