|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|58
|32.2
|647-1178
|.549
|47-162
|464-718
|.646
|1805
|31.1
|Holiday
|61
|32.7
|438-925
|.474
|144-378
|140-162
|.864
|1160
|19.0
|Lopez
|71
|30.6
|425-816
|.521
|130-345
|126-163
|.773
|1106
|15.6
|Middleton
|28
|24.2
|147-339
|.434
|45-137
|79-88
|.898
|418
|14.9
|Portis
|62
|25.9
|348-699
|.498
|73-214
|82-106
|.774
|851
|13.7
|Allen
|67
|27.6
|237-531
|.446
|140-347
|108-119
|.908
|722
|10.8
|Connaughton
|55
|24.7
|157-400
|.393
|105-307
|27-41
|.659
|446
|8.1
|Carter
|73
|22.2
|215-503
|.427
|123-295
|29-36
|.806
|582
|8.0
|Ingles
|39
|23.1
|97-219
|.443
|73-177
|16-19
|.842
|283
|7.3
|Crowder
|11
|18.7
|22-46
|.478
|13-33
|9-11
|.818
|66
|6.0
|Nwora
|38
|15.7
|76-197
|.386
|40-102
|37-43
|.860
|229
|6.0
|Beauchamp
|44
|13.5
|84-212
|.396
|39-123
|23-33
|.697
|230
|5.2
|Hill
|35
|19.1
|59-132
|.447
|23-74
|34-46
|.739
|175
|5.0
|Green
|32
|9.4
|48-109
|.440
|39-91
|4-4
|1.000
|139
|4.3
|Ibaka
|16
|11.6
|26-54
|.481
|6-18
|8-13
|.615
|66
|4.1
|Leonard
|6
|8.5
|8-14
|.571
|5-10
|3-4
|.750
|24
|4.0
|Matthews
|43
|15.5
|45-130
|.346
|34-104
|17-20
|.850
|141
|3.3
|Mamukelashvili
|24
|9.0
|19-58
|.328
|7-32
|12-18
|.667
|57
|2.4
|Wigginton
|4
|4.3
|3-9
|.333
|0-4
|2-2
|1.000
|8
|2.0
|T.Antetokounmpo
|29
|4.3
|8-25
|.320
|0-5
|4-8
|.500
|20
|0.7
|TEAM
|73
|242.1
|3109-6596
|.471
|1086-2958
|1224-1654
|.740
|8528
|116.8
|OPPONENTS
|73
|242.1
|3064-6814
|.450
|866-2495
|1193-1537
|.776
|8187
|112.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|130
|554
|684
|11.8
|325
|5.6
|184
|0
|43
|225
|46
|Holiday
|68
|237
|305
|5.0
|448
|7.3
|106
|0
|71
|177
|24
|Lopez
|139
|339
|478
|6.7
|93
|1.3
|183
|2
|35
|100
|181
|Middleton
|23
|92
|115
|4.1
|140
|5.0
|62
|0
|21
|64
|5
|Portis
|138
|454
|592
|9.5
|98
|1.6
|101
|0
|26
|73
|14
|Allen
|60
|163
|223
|3.3
|151
|2.3
|111
|0
|58
|69
|13
|Connaughton
|45
|222
|267
|4.9
|72
|1.3
|61
|0
|37
|30
|11
|Carter
|33
|154
|187
|2.6
|174
|2.4
|145
|0
|64
|73
|28
|Ingles
|13
|107
|120
|3.1
|126
|3.2
|67
|0
|27
|46
|5
|Crowder
|11
|35
|46
|4.2
|15
|1.4
|16
|0
|5
|4
|4
|Nwora
|29
|88
|117
|3.1
|38
|1.0
|34
|0
|12
|34
|7
|Beauchamp
|34
|62
|96
|2.2
|27
|.6
|62
|0
|18
|37
|4
|Hill
|13
|54
|67
|1.9
|89
|2.5
|41
|0
|19
|27
|3
|Green
|5
|33
|38
|1.2
|19
|.6
|29
|0
|6
|9
|0
|Ibaka
|15
|29
|44
|2.8
|4
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Leonard
|2
|11
|13
|2.2
|0
|.0
|7
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Matthews
|31
|64
|95
|2.2
|24
|.6
|62
|0
|17
|16
|11
|Mamukelashvili
|18
|38
|56
|2.3
|16
|.7
|19
|0
|4
|9
|5
|Wigginton
|0
|1
|1
|.2
|1
|.3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|T.Antetokounmpo
|9
|21
|30
|1.0
|6
|.2
|14
|0
|3
|10
|3
|TEAM
|816
|2758
|3574
|49.0
|1866
|25.6
|1328
|2
|469
|1018
|371
|OPPONENTS
|798
|2449
|3247
|44.5
|1704
|23.3
|1388
|2
|515
|850
|294
