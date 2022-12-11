AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo2133.0245-449.54618-66161-254.63466931.9
Holiday2032.8143-316.45343-12248-54.88937718.9
Lopez2431.2130-266.48955-13542-50.84035714.9
Middleton428.318-50.3607-2412-14.8575513.8
Portis2526.2142-291.48828-8924-32.75033613.4
Allen2227.475-162.46343-10146-50.92023910.9
Carter2526.176-178.42735-8716-19.8422038.1
Nwora2119.049-134.36626-6924-29.8281487.0
Connaughton919.321-69.30414-525-7.714616.8
Beauchamp1515.530-78.38512-417-10.700795.3
Hill2520.141-98.41816-5126-38.6841245.0
Ibaka1411.423-44.5236-148-13.615604.3
Matthews1815.518-59.30514-477-8.875573.2
Green95.37-14.5006-123-31.000232.6
Mamukelashvili127.511-29.3794-155-10.500312.6
T.Antetokounmpo123.71-4.2500-10-0.00020.2
TEAM25242.01030-2241.460327-926434-591.7342821112.8
OPPONENTS25242.01004-2248.447278-804411-532.7732697107.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo4418723111.01145.4750188020
Holiday26791055.21477.440029629
Lopez411031446.0281.2540133070
Middleton111123.0235.8110341
Portis5819425210.1552.24708308
Allen2061813.7602.734018255
Carter1752692.8873.5600343515
Nwora1956753.6231.12107203
Connaughton826343.86.7100511
Beauchamp1430442.96.42607182
Hill939481.9642.631010193
Ibaka1228402.94.3200086
Matthews1519341.910.6300964
Green167.82.270110
Mamukelashvili518231.93.380142
T.Antetokounmpo2911.92.230042
TEAM292918121048.463425.44770163347151
OPPONENTS257829108643.453121.24991160309120

