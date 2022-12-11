|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|21
|33.0
|245-449
|.546
|18-66
|161-254
|.634
|669
|31.9
|Holiday
|20
|32.8
|143-316
|.453
|43-122
|48-54
|.889
|377
|18.9
|Lopez
|24
|31.2
|130-266
|.489
|55-135
|42-50
|.840
|357
|14.9
|Middleton
|4
|28.3
|18-50
|.360
|7-24
|12-14
|.857
|55
|13.8
|Portis
|25
|26.2
|142-291
|.488
|28-89
|24-32
|.750
|336
|13.4
|Allen
|22
|27.4
|75-162
|.463
|43-101
|46-50
|.920
|239
|10.9
|Carter
|25
|26.1
|76-178
|.427
|35-87
|16-19
|.842
|203
|8.1
|Nwora
|21
|19.0
|49-134
|.366
|26-69
|24-29
|.828
|148
|7.0
|Connaughton
|9
|19.3
|21-69
|.304
|14-52
|5-7
|.714
|61
|6.8
|Beauchamp
|15
|15.5
|30-78
|.385
|12-41
|7-10
|.700
|79
|5.3
|Hill
|25
|20.1
|41-98
|.418
|16-51
|26-38
|.684
|124
|5.0
|Ibaka
|14
|11.4
|23-44
|.523
|6-14
|8-13
|.615
|60
|4.3
|Matthews
|18
|15.5
|18-59
|.305
|14-47
|7-8
|.875
|57
|3.2
|Green
|9
|5.3
|7-14
|.500
|6-12
|3-3
|1.000
|23
|2.6
|Mamukelashvili
|12
|7.5
|11-29
|.379
|4-15
|5-10
|.500
|31
|2.6
|T.Antetokounmpo
|12
|3.7
|1-4
|.250
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|2
|0.2
|TEAM
|25
|242.0
|1030-2241
|.460
|327-926
|434-591
|.734
|2821
|112.8
|OPPONENTS
|25
|242.0
|1004-2248
|.447
|278-804
|411-532
|.773
|2697
|107.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|44
|187
|231
|11.0
|114
|5.4
|75
|0
|18
|80
|20
|Holiday
|26
|79
|105
|5.2
|147
|7.4
|40
|0
|29
|62
|9
|Lopez
|41
|103
|144
|6.0
|28
|1.2
|54
|0
|13
|30
|70
|Middleton
|1
|11
|12
|3.0
|23
|5.8
|11
|0
|3
|4
|1
|Portis
|58
|194
|252
|10.1
|55
|2.2
|47
|0
|8
|30
|8
|Allen
|20
|61
|81
|3.7
|60
|2.7
|34
|0
|18
|25
|5
|Carter
|17
|52
|69
|2.8
|87
|3.5
|60
|0
|34
|35
|15
|Nwora
|19
|56
|75
|3.6
|23
|1.1
|21
|0
|7
|20
|3
|Connaughton
|8
|26
|34
|3.8
|6
|.7
|10
|0
|5
|1
|1
|Beauchamp
|14
|30
|44
|2.9
|6
|.4
|26
|0
|7
|18
|2
|Hill
|9
|39
|48
|1.9
|64
|2.6
|31
|0
|10
|19
|3
|Ibaka
|12
|28
|40
|2.9
|4
|.3
|20
|0
|0
|8
|6
|Matthews
|15
|19
|34
|1.9
|10
|.6
|30
|0
|9
|6
|4
|Green
|1
|6
|7
|.8
|2
|.2
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Mamukelashvili
|5
|18
|23
|1.9
|3
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|4
|2
|T.Antetokounmpo
|2
|9
|11
|.9
|2
|.2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|2
|TEAM
|292
|918
|1210
|48.4
|634
|25.4
|477
|0
|163
|347
|151
|OPPONENTS
|257
|829
|1086
|43.4
|531
|21.2
|499
|1
|160
|309
|120
