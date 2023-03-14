|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|53
|32.5
|593-1093
|.543
|44-152
|437-666
|.656
|1667
|31.5
|Holiday
|56
|33.1
|414-876
|.473
|137-359
|128-149
|.859
|1093
|19.5
|Lopez
|67
|30.6
|395-766
|.516
|126-328
|115-151
|.762
|1031
|15.4
|Middleton
|25
|23.4
|126-296
|.426
|39-118
|72-80
|.900
|363
|14.5
|Portis
|57
|26.0
|323-643
|.502
|67-192
|73-89
|.820
|786
|13.8
|Allen
|64
|27.9
|225-505
|.446
|133-328
|104-115
|.904
|687
|10.7
|Carter
|68
|22.4
|201-466
|.431
|113-270
|29-36
|.806
|544
|8.0
|Connaughton
|50
|24.5
|138-361
|.382
|94-278
|23-35
|.657
|393
|7.9
|Ingles
|34
|22.9
|82-191
|.429
|59-150
|14-17
|.824
|237
|7.0
|Nwora
|38
|15.7
|76-197
|.386
|40-102
|37-43
|.860
|229
|6.0
|Crowder
|10
|18.1
|19-42
|.452
|10-29
|7-9
|.778
|55
|5.5
|Beauchamp
|41
|14.0
|80-205
|.390
|38-120
|21-29
|.724
|219
|5.3
|Hill
|35
|19.1
|59-132
|.447
|23-74
|34-46
|.739
|175
|5.0
|Green
|30
|9.7
|48-108
|.444
|39-90
|4-4
|1.000
|139
|4.6
|Ibaka
|16
|11.6
|26-54
|.481
|6-18
|8-13
|.615
|66
|4.1
|Matthews
|39
|15.6
|39-118
|.331
|31-95
|17-20
|.850
|126
|3.2
|Leonard
|5
|6.8
|4-10
|.400
|4-9
|2-2
|1.000
|14
|2.8
|Mamukelashvili
|24
|9.0
|19-58
|.328
|7-32
|12-18
|.667
|57
|2.4
|T.Antetokounmpo
|28
|4.0
|6-22
|.273
|0-5
|4-8
|.500
|16
|0.6
|Wigginton
|1
|1.0
|0-0
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|68
|242.2
|2873-6143
|.468
|1010-2749
|1141-1530
|.746
|7897
|116.1
|OPPONENTS
|68
|242.2
|2849-6326
|.450
|802-2313
|1123-1440
|.780
|7623
|112.1
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|118
|514
|632
|11.9
|289
|5.5
|172
|0
|39
|210
|42
|Holiday
|63
|223
|286
|5.1
|408
|7.3
|102
|0
|66
|162
|21
|Lopez
|133
|314
|447
|6.7
|88
|1.3
|170
|2
|32
|96
|169
|Middleton
|21
|82
|103
|4.1
|118
|4.7
|56
|0
|20
|53
|3
|Portis
|133
|419
|552
|9.7
|95
|1.7
|95
|0
|24
|71
|12
|Allen
|57
|157
|214
|3.3
|150
|2.3
|108
|0
|52
|68
|11
|Carter
|30
|147
|177
|2.6
|165
|2.4
|137
|0
|63
|70
|26
|Connaughton
|38
|204
|242
|4.8
|65
|1.3
|55
|0
|32
|29
|6
|Ingles
|10
|95
|105
|3.1
|107
|3.1
|59
|0
|23
|41
|5
|Nwora
|29
|88
|117
|3.1
|38
|1.0
|34
|0
|12
|34
|7
|Crowder
|10
|31
|41
|4.1
|14
|1.4
|16
|0
|5
|4
|4
|Beauchamp
|34
|58
|92
|2.2
|26
|.6
|60
|0
|18
|37
|4
|Hill
|13
|54
|67
|1.9
|89
|2.5
|41
|0
|19
|27
|3
|Green
|5
|30
|35
|1.2
|19
|.6
|29
|0
|6
|8
|0
|Ibaka
|15
|29
|44
|2.8
|4
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Matthews
|30
|57
|87
|2.2
|20
|.5
|55
|0
|17
|15
|10
|Leonard
|2
|8
|10
|2.0
|0
|.0
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Mamukelashvili
|18
|38
|56
|2.3
|16
|.7
|19
|0
|4
|9
|5
|T.Antetokounmpo
|9
|19
|28
|1.0
|4
|.1
|13
|0
|2
|8
|3
|Wigginton
|0
|0
|0
|.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|768
|2567
|3335
|49.0
|1715
|25.2
|1250
|2
|437
|955
|338
|OPPONENTS
|745
|2281
|3026
|44.5
|1566
|23.0
|1291
|2
|484
|794
|273
