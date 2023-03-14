AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo5332.5593-1093.54344-152437-666.656166731.5
Holiday5633.1414-876.473137-359128-149.859109319.5
Lopez6730.6395-766.516126-328115-151.762103115.4
Middleton2523.4126-296.42639-11872-80.90036314.5
Portis5726.0323-643.50267-19273-89.82078613.8
Allen6427.9225-505.446133-328104-115.90468710.7
Carter6822.4201-466.431113-27029-36.8065448.0
Connaughton5024.5138-361.38294-27823-35.6573937.9
Ingles3422.982-191.42959-15014-17.8242377.0
Nwora3815.776-197.38640-10237-43.8602296.0
Crowder1018.119-42.45210-297-9.778555.5
Beauchamp4114.080-205.39038-12021-29.7242195.3
Hill3519.159-132.44723-7434-46.7391755.0
Green309.748-108.44439-904-41.0001394.6
Ibaka1611.626-54.4816-188-13.615664.1
Matthews3915.639-118.33131-9517-20.8501263.2
Leonard56.84-10.4004-92-21.000142.8
Mamukelashvili249.019-58.3287-3212-18.667572.4
T.Antetokounmpo284.06-22.2730-54-8.500160.6
Wigginton11.00-0.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM68242.22873-6143.4681010-27491141-1530.7467897116.1
OPPONENTS68242.22849-6326.450802-23131123-1440.7807623112.1
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo11851463211.92895.517203921042
Holiday632232865.14087.310206616221
Lopez1333144476.7881.317023296169
Middleton21821034.11184.756020533
Portis1334195529.7951.7950247112
Allen571572143.31502.31080526811
Carter301471772.61652.41370637026
Connaughton382042424.8651.355032296
Ingles10951053.11073.159023415
Nwora29881173.1381.034012347
Crowder1031414.1141.4160544
Beauchamp3458922.226.660018374
Hill1354671.9892.541019273
Green530351.219.6290680
Ibaka1529442.84.32302117
Matthews3057872.220.5550171510
Leonard28102.00.060120
Mamukelashvili1838562.316.7190495
T.Antetokounmpo919281.04.1130283
Wigginton000.00.000000
TEAM7682567333549.0171525.212502437955338
OPPONENTS7452281302644.5156623.012912484794273

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you