AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo2333.0261-492.53019-74174-277.62871531.1
Holiday2132.9152-336.45247-13151-57.89540219.1
Lopez2631.1135-279.48457-14144-52.84637114.3
Portis2726.5160-321.49830-9828-36.77837814.0
Middleton624.724-65.36910-3317-19.8957512.5
Allen2427.483-180.46147-11253-57.93026611.1
Carter2726.381-186.43538-9316-19.8422168.0
Connaughton1119.826-83.31316-619-11.818777.0
Nwora2317.749-135.36326-7024-29.8281486.4
Beauchamp1614.831-82.37813-427-10.700825.1
Hill2719.942-99.42417-5228-40.7001294.8
Ibaka1411.423-44.5236-148-13.615604.3
Matthews1915.420-61.32815-487-8.875623.3
Mamukelashvili127.511-29.3794-155-10.500312.6
Green105.18-16.5006-133-31.000252.5
T.Antetokounmpo133.62-5.4000-10-0.00040.3
TEAM27241.91108-2413.459351-998474-641.7393041112.6
OPPONENTS27241.91082-2433.445304-881437-563.7762905107.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo4821326111.31235.3840208723
Holiday26851115.31557.441032679
Lopez431111545.9301.2600133275
Portis6821027810.3572.14908319
Middleton115162.7264.3130371
Allen2265873.6632.636018295
Carter1956752.8913.4630373615
Connaughton931403.68.7120862
Nwora2057773.3231.02107213
Beauchamp1631472.96.42707192
Hill1045552.0682.532011233
Ibaka1228402.94.3200086
Matthews1520351.811.63001074
Mamukelashvili518231.93.380142
Green167.73.380110
T.Antetokounmpo2911.83.230052
TEAM3171000131748.867425.05070176383161
OPPONENTS279893117243.457921.45381178339130

