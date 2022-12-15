|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|23
|33.0
|261-492
|.530
|19-74
|174-277
|.628
|715
|31.1
|Holiday
|21
|32.9
|152-336
|.452
|47-131
|51-57
|.895
|402
|19.1
|Lopez
|26
|31.1
|135-279
|.484
|57-141
|44-52
|.846
|371
|14.3
|Portis
|27
|26.5
|160-321
|.498
|30-98
|28-36
|.778
|378
|14.0
|Middleton
|6
|24.7
|24-65
|.369
|10-33
|17-19
|.895
|75
|12.5
|Allen
|24
|27.4
|83-180
|.461
|47-112
|53-57
|.930
|266
|11.1
|Carter
|27
|26.3
|81-186
|.435
|38-93
|16-19
|.842
|216
|8.0
|Connaughton
|11
|19.8
|26-83
|.313
|16-61
|9-11
|.818
|77
|7.0
|Nwora
|23
|17.7
|49-135
|.363
|26-70
|24-29
|.828
|148
|6.4
|Beauchamp
|16
|14.8
|31-82
|.378
|13-42
|7-10
|.700
|82
|5.1
|Hill
|27
|19.9
|42-99
|.424
|17-52
|28-40
|.700
|129
|4.8
|Ibaka
|14
|11.4
|23-44
|.523
|6-14
|8-13
|.615
|60
|4.3
|Matthews
|19
|15.4
|20-61
|.328
|15-48
|7-8
|.875
|62
|3.3
|Mamukelashvili
|12
|7.5
|11-29
|.379
|4-15
|5-10
|.500
|31
|2.6
|Green
|10
|5.1
|8-16
|.500
|6-13
|3-3
|1.000
|25
|2.5
|T.Antetokounmpo
|13
|3.6
|2-5
|.400
|0-1
|0-0
|.000
|4
|0.3
|TEAM
|27
|241.9
|1108-2413
|.459
|351-998
|474-641
|.739
|3041
|112.6
|OPPONENTS
|27
|241.9
|1082-2433
|.445
|304-881
|437-563
|.776
|2905
|107.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|48
|213
|261
|11.3
|123
|5.3
|84
|0
|20
|87
|23
|Holiday
|26
|85
|111
|5.3
|155
|7.4
|41
|0
|32
|67
|9
|Lopez
|43
|111
|154
|5.9
|30
|1.2
|60
|0
|13
|32
|75
|Portis
|68
|210
|278
|10.3
|57
|2.1
|49
|0
|8
|31
|9
|Middleton
|1
|15
|16
|2.7
|26
|4.3
|13
|0
|3
|7
|1
|Allen
|22
|65
|87
|3.6
|63
|2.6
|36
|0
|18
|29
|5
|Carter
|19
|56
|75
|2.8
|91
|3.4
|63
|0
|37
|36
|15
|Connaughton
|9
|31
|40
|3.6
|8
|.7
|12
|0
|8
|6
|2
|Nwora
|20
|57
|77
|3.3
|23
|1.0
|21
|0
|7
|21
|3
|Beauchamp
|16
|31
|47
|2.9
|6
|.4
|27
|0
|7
|19
|2
|Hill
|10
|45
|55
|2.0
|68
|2.5
|32
|0
|11
|23
|3
|Ibaka
|12
|28
|40
|2.9
|4
|.3
|20
|0
|0
|8
|6
|Matthews
|15
|20
|35
|1.8
|11
|.6
|30
|0
|10
|7
|4
|Mamukelashvili
|5
|18
|23
|1.9
|3
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|4
|2
|Green
|1
|6
|7
|.7
|3
|.3
|8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|T.Antetokounmpo
|2
|9
|11
|.8
|3
|.2
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|TEAM
|317
|1000
|1317
|48.8
|674
|25.0
|507
|0
|176
|383
|161
|OPPONENTS
|279
|893
|1172
|43.4
|579
|21.4
|538
|1
|178
|339
|130
