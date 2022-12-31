|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|30
|33.7
|344-646
|.533
|23-91
|251-389
|.645
|962
|32.1
|Holiday
|26
|33.1
|183-404
|.453
|58-159
|67-75
|.893
|491
|18.9
|Lopez
|34
|30.6
|188-371
|.507
|67-174
|60-75
|.800
|503
|14.8
|Portis
|35
|26.2
|205-413
|.496
|40-126
|35-45
|.778
|485
|13.9
|Middleton
|7
|24.4
|25-77
|.325
|11-41
|17-19
|.895
|78
|11.1
|Allen
|32
|27.4
|106-241
|.440
|56-145
|58-63
|.921
|326
|10.2
|Carter
|35
|25.4
|99-236
|.419
|48-121
|20-23
|.870
|266
|7.6
|Connaughton
|19
|20.3
|44-131
|.336
|29-98
|11-17
|.647
|128
|6.7
|Nwora
|26
|16.6
|53-144
|.368
|27-74
|28-33
|.848
|161
|6.2
|Beauchamp
|24
|14.6
|52-127
|.409
|26-74
|15-21
|.714
|145
|6.0
|Ingles
|6
|18.7
|11-34
|.324
|8-28
|3-3
|1.000
|33
|5.5
|Hill
|30
|20.0
|50-117
|.427
|19-64
|32-44
|.727
|151
|5.0
|Ibaka
|15
|11.3
|24-47
|.511
|6-15
|8-13
|.615
|62
|4.1
|Green
|13
|7.0
|15-30
|.500
|11-24
|4-4
|1.000
|45
|3.5
|Matthews
|25
|15.1
|24-73
|.329
|19-59
|9-10
|.900
|76
|3.0
|Mamukelashvili
|15
|8.1
|12-35
|.343
|5-18
|5-10
|.500
|34
|2.3
|T.Antetokounmpo
|16
|4.3
|3-6
|.500
|0-1
|1-2
|.500
|7
|0.4
|TEAM
|35
|242.1
|1438-3132
|.459
|453-1312
|624-846
|.738
|3953
|112.9
|OPPONENTS
|35
|242.1
|1438-3167
|.454
|410-1161
|581-746
|.779
|3867
|110.5
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|68
|287
|355
|11.8
|155
|5.2
|108
|0
|26
|115
|28
|Holiday
|33
|104
|137
|5.3
|194
|7.5
|52
|0
|40
|86
|12
|Lopez
|62
|139
|201
|5.9
|39
|1.1
|81
|0
|19
|47
|89
|Portis
|92
|263
|355
|10.1
|63
|1.8
|60
|0
|10
|40
|9
|Middleton
|1
|17
|18
|2.6
|31
|4.4
|18
|0
|4
|11
|1
|Allen
|32
|84
|116
|3.6
|78
|2.4
|44
|0
|23
|36
|6
|Carter
|22
|82
|104
|3.0
|108
|3.1
|73
|0
|43
|48
|18
|Connaughton
|10
|58
|68
|3.6
|18
|.9
|24
|0
|10
|10
|3
|Nwora
|20
|61
|81
|3.1
|25
|1.0
|22
|0
|8
|23
|3
|Beauchamp
|21
|39
|60
|2.5
|12
|.5
|40
|0
|12
|24
|2
|Ingles
|5
|7
|12
|2.0
|17
|2.8
|10
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Hill
|12
|52
|64
|2.1
|77
|2.6
|37
|0
|14
|27
|3
|Ibaka
|13
|29
|42
|2.8
|4
|.3
|20
|0
|0
|8
|6
|Green
|3
|8
|11
|.8
|5
|.4
|15
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Matthews
|19
|23
|42
|1.7
|16
|.6
|39
|0
|13
|9
|6
|Mamukelashvili
|10
|23
|33
|2.2
|9
|.6
|10
|0
|1
|5
|3
|T.Antetokounmpo
|4
|10
|14
|.9
|3
|.2
|4
|0
|2
|5
|3
|TEAM
|427
|1286
|1713
|48.9
|854
|24.4
|657
|0
|228
|510
|192
|OPPONENTS
|357
|1149
|1506
|43.0
|783
|22.4
|698
|1
|240
|427
|160
