AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo3033.7344-646.53323-91251-389.64596232.1
Holiday2633.1183-404.45358-15967-75.89349118.9
Lopez3430.6188-371.50767-17460-75.80050314.8
Portis3526.2205-413.49640-12635-45.77848513.9
Middleton724.425-77.32511-4117-19.8957811.1
Allen3227.4106-241.44056-14558-63.92132610.2
Carter3525.499-236.41948-12120-23.8702667.6
Connaughton1920.344-131.33629-9811-17.6471286.7
Nwora2616.653-144.36827-7428-33.8481616.2
Beauchamp2414.652-127.40926-7415-21.7141456.0
Ingles618.711-34.3248-283-31.000335.5
Hill3020.050-117.42719-6432-44.7271515.0
Ibaka1511.324-47.5116-158-13.615624.1
Green137.015-30.50011-244-41.000453.5
Matthews2515.124-73.32919-599-10.900763.0
Mamukelashvili158.112-35.3435-185-10.500342.3
T.Antetokounmpo164.33-6.5000-11-2.50070.4
TEAM35242.11438-3132.459453-1312624-846.7383953112.9
OPPONENTS35242.11438-3167.454410-1161581-746.7793867110.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo6828735511.81555.210802611528
Holiday331041375.31947.5520408612
Lopez621392015.9391.1810194789
Portis9226335510.1631.860010409
Middleton117182.6314.41804111
Allen32841163.6782.444023366
Carter22821043.01083.1730434818
Connaughton1058683.618.924010103
Nwora2061813.1251.02208233
Beauchamp2139602.512.540012242
Ingles57122.0172.81002140
Hill1252642.1772.637014273
Ibaka1329422.84.3200086
Green3811.85.4150120
Matthews1923421.716.63901396
Mamukelashvili1023332.29.6100153
T.Antetokounmpo41014.93.240253
TEAM4271286171348.985424.46570228510192
OPPONENTS3571149150643.078322.46981240427160

