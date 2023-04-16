|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|G.Antetokounmpo
|63
|32.1
|707-1278
|.553
|47-171
|498-772
|.645
|1959
|31.1
|Holiday
|67
|32.6
|490-1023
|.479
|158-411
|152-177
|.859
|1290
|19.3
|Lopez
|78
|30.4
|477-899
|.531
|136-364
|149-190
|.784
|1239
|15.9
|Middleton
|33
|24.3
|177-406
|.436
|51-162
|92-102
|.902
|497
|15.1
|Portis
|70
|26.0
|398-803
|.496
|95-257
|96-125
|.768
|987
|14.1
|Allen
|72
|27.4
|245-557
|.440
|146-366
|114-126
|.905
|750
|10.4
|Carter
|81
|22.3
|239-565
|.423
|142-337
|31-38
|.816
|651
|8.0
|Connaughton
|61
|23.7
|165-421
|.392
|109-322
|27-41
|.659
|466
|7.6
|Wigginton
|7
|12.4
|18-37
|.486
|6-18
|8-9
|.889
|50
|7.1
|Crowder
|18
|18.9
|45-94
|.479
|24-55
|10-12
|.833
|124
|6.9
|Ingles
|46
|22.7
|108-248
|.435
|83-203
|18-21
|.857
|317
|6.9
|Nwora
|38
|15.7
|76-197
|.386
|40-102
|37-43
|.860
|229
|6.0
|Dragic
|7
|11.9
|14-36
|.389
|7-17
|4-4
|1.000
|39
|5.6
|Beauchamp
|52
|13.5
|96-243
|.395
|47-142
|27-37
|.730
|266
|5.1
|Hill
|35
|19.1
|59-132
|.447
|23-74
|34-46
|.739
|175
|5.0
|Leonard
|9
|12.7
|14-29
|.483
|7-18
|8-9
|.889
|43
|4.8
|Green
|35
|9.9
|53-125
|.424
|44-105
|4-4
|1.000
|154
|4.4
|Ibaka
|16
|11.6
|26-54
|.481
|6-18
|8-13
|.615
|66
|4.1
|Matthews
|52
|15.8
|58-160
|.363
|39-124
|24-28
|.857
|179
|3.4
|Mamukelashvili
|24
|9.0
|19-58
|.328
|7-32
|12-18
|.667
|57
|2.4
|T.Antetokounmpo
|37
|5.6
|20-46
|.435
|0-8
|11-22
|.500
|51
|1.4
|TEAM
|82
|241.8
|3504-7411
|.473
|1217-3306
|1364-1837
|.743
|9589
|116.9
|OPPONENTS
|82
|241.8
|3483-7644
|.456
|991-2799
|1334-1719
|.776
|9291
|113.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|G.Antetokounmpo
|137
|605
|742
|11.8
|359
|5.7
|197
|0
|52
|246
|51
|Holiday
|79
|262
|341
|5.1
|495
|7.4
|116
|0
|79
|197
|25
|Lopez
|157
|363
|520
|6.7
|99
|1.3
|203
|2
|37
|107
|193
|Middleton
|28
|112
|140
|4.2
|163
|4.9
|68
|0
|23
|71
|5
|Portis
|154
|518
|672
|9.6
|105
|1.5
|115
|0
|29
|81
|16
|Allen
|61
|176
|237
|3.3
|163
|2.3
|117
|0
|62
|72
|14
|Carter
|35
|167
|202
|2.5
|197
|2.4
|158
|0
|66
|78
|29
|Connaughton
|50
|233
|283
|4.6
|77
|1.3
|69
|0
|37
|33
|11
|Wigginton
|0
|7
|7
|1.0
|14
|2.0
|7
|0
|0
|12
|2
|Crowder
|17
|52
|69
|3.8
|27
|1.5
|27
|0
|12
|7
|6
|Ingles
|13
|115
|128
|2.8
|150
|3.3
|74
|0
|33
|55
|6
|Nwora
|29
|88
|117
|3.1
|38
|1.0
|34
|0
|12
|34
|7
|Dragic
|3
|9
|12
|1.7
|12
|1.7
|2
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Beauchamp
|38
|77
|115
|2.2
|35
|.7
|71
|0
|21
|45
|7
|Hill
|13
|54
|67
|1.9
|89
|2.5
|41
|0
|19
|27
|3
|Leonard
|12
|22
|34
|3.8
|1
|.1
|16
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Green
|6
|39
|45
|1.3
|22
|.6
|31
|0
|6
|9
|0
|Ibaka
|15
|29
|44
|2.8
|4
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|11
|7
|Matthews
|34
|79
|113
|2.2
|34
|.7
|71
|0
|20
|18
|13
|Mamukelashvili
|18
|38
|56
|2.3
|16
|.7
|19
|0
|4
|9
|5
|T.Antetokounmpo
|15
|29
|44
|1.2
|15
|.4
|22
|1
|3
|12
|3
|TEAM
|914
|3074
|3988
|48.6
|2115
|25.8
|1481
|3
|521
|1137
|403
|OPPONENTS
|879
|2744
|3623
|44.2
|1963
|23.9
|1557
|2
|578
|942
|323
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.