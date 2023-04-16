AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
G.Antetokounmpo6332.1707-1278.55347-171498-772.645195931.1
Holiday6732.6490-1023.479158-411152-177.859129019.3
Lopez7830.4477-899.531136-364149-190.784123915.9
Middleton3324.3177-406.43651-16292-102.90249715.1
Portis7026.0398-803.49695-25796-125.76898714.1
Allen7227.4245-557.440146-366114-126.90575010.4
Carter8122.3239-565.423142-33731-38.8166518.0
Connaughton6123.7165-421.392109-32227-41.6594667.6
Wigginton712.418-37.4866-188-9.889507.1
Crowder1818.945-94.47924-5510-12.8331246.9
Ingles4622.7108-248.43583-20318-21.8573176.9
Nwora3815.776-197.38640-10237-43.8602296.0
Dragic711.914-36.3897-174-41.000395.6
Beauchamp5213.596-243.39547-14227-37.7302665.1
Hill3519.159-132.44723-7434-46.7391755.0
Leonard912.714-29.4837-188-9.889434.8
Green359.953-125.42444-1054-41.0001544.4
Ibaka1611.626-54.4816-188-13.615664.1
Matthews5215.858-160.36339-12424-28.8571793.4
Mamukelashvili249.019-58.3287-3212-18.667572.4
T.Antetokounmpo375.620-46.4350-811-22.500511.4
TEAM82241.83504-7411.4731217-33061364-1837.7439589116.9
OPPONENTS82241.83483-7644.456991-27991334-1719.7769291113.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
G.Antetokounmpo13760574211.83595.719705224651
Holiday792623415.14957.411607919725
Lopez1573635206.7991.3203237107193
Middleton281121404.21634.968023715
Portis1545186729.61051.51150298116
Allen611762373.31632.31170627214
Carter351672022.51972.41580667829
Connaughton502332834.6771.3690373311
Wigginton0771.0142.0700122
Crowder1752693.8271.52701276
Ingles131151282.81503.374033556
Nwora29881173.1381.034012347
Dragic39121.7121.720270
Beauchamp38771152.235.771021457
Hill1354671.9892.541019273
Leonard1222343.81.1160260
Green639451.322.6310690
Ibaka1529442.84.32302117
Matthews34791132.234.7710201813
Mamukelashvili1838562.316.7190495
T.Antetokounmpo1529441.215.42213123
TEAM9143074398848.6211525.8148135211137403
OPPONENTS8792744362344.2196323.915572578942323

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you