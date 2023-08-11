Brewers first. Christian Yelich walks. William Contreras singles to center field. Christian Yelich scores. Carlos Santana grounds out to second base, Elvis Andrus to Andrew Vaughn. William Contreras to third. Sal Frelick pops out to shallow infield to Yoan Moncada. Willy Adames walks. Andruw Monasterio walks. Willy Adames to second. Brice Turang strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 1, White sox 0.
White sox first. Tim Anderson grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Carlos Santana. Andrew Benintendi walks. Eloy Jimenez singles to right field. Andrew Benintendi to third. Yoan Moncada singles to shallow infield. Eloy Jimenez to second. Andrew Benintendi scores. Andrew Vaughn singles to shallow center field. Yoan Moncada to second. Eloy Jimenez to third. Yasmani Grandal out on a sacrifice fly to left field to Christian Yelich. Eloy Jimenez scores. Trayce Thompson strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. White sox 2, Brewers 1.
Brewers second. Victor Caratini homers to center field. Joey Wiemer strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich lines out to deep left field to Andrew Benintendi. William Contreras strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 2, White sox 2.
White sox third. Andrew Benintendi singles to left field. Eloy Jimenez homers to left field. Andrew Benintendi scores. Yoan Moncada strikes out swinging. Andrew Vaughn singles to left field. Yasmani Grandal walks. Trayce Thompson grounds out to shortstop. Yasmani Grandal out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 4, Brewers 2.
White sox fourth. Oscar Colas walks. Elvis Andrus grounds out to shallow infield to Carlos Santana. Oscar Colas to second. Tim Anderson singles to right center field. Oscar Colas scores. Andrew Benintendi flies out to center field to Joey Wiemer. Eloy Jimenez flies out to deep right field to Sal Frelick.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 5, Brewers 2.
Brewers fifth. William Contreras strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana singles to center field. Sal Frelick singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Carlos Santana to third. Willy Adames singles to left field, advances to 2nd. Sal Frelick scores. Carlos Santana scores. Andruw Monasterio grounds out to shortstop, Tim Anderson to Andrew Vaughn. Brice Turang grounds out to first base, Andrew Vaughn to Bryan Shaw.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. White sox 5, Brewers 4.
Brewers sixth. Victor Caratini singles to center field. Joey Wiemer singles to third base. Victor Caratini to second. Christian Yelich singles to left field. Joey Wiemer to second. Victor Caratini to third. William Contreras singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Christian Yelich to third. Joey Wiemer scores. Victor Caratini scores. Throwing error by Aaron Bummer. Carlos Santana grounds out to second base, Elvis Andrus to Andrew Vaughn. Sal Frelick walks. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Andruw Monasterio strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 4 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Brewers 6, White sox 5.
White sox seventh. Andrew Benintendi flies out to left center field to Joey Wiemer. Eloy Jimenez singles to shortstop. Yoan Moncada doubles to left field. Eloy Jimenez to third. Andrew Vaughn grounds out to shallow infield, Brice Turang to Carlos Santana. Eloy Jimenez scores. Yasmani Grandal flies out to left center field to Christian Yelich.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 6, White sox 6.
Brewers tenth. Victor Caratini lines out to shortstop to Tim Anderson. Mark Canha pinch-hitting for Joey Wiemer. Mark Canha doubles to left field. Brice Turang scores. Christian Yelich is intentionally walked. William Contreras strikes out swinging. Carlos Santana strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 7, White sox 6.
