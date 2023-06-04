Brewers first. Christian Yelich grounds out to second base, Jonathan India to Spencer Steer. Owen Miller walks. Rowdy Tellez strikes out swinging. Jon Singleton walks. Owen Miller to second. Andruw Monasterio homers to center field. Jon Singleton scores. Owen Miller scores. Blake Perkins strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 3, Reds 0.
Brewers fifth. Victor Caratini homers to right field. Joey Wiemer singles to center field. Christian Yelich walks. Joey Wiemer to second. Owen Miller singles to center field. Christian Yelich to second. Joey Wiemer scores. Rowdy Tellez pops out to third base to Nick Senzel. Jon Singleton called out on strikes. Mike Brosseau strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 5, Reds 0.
Reds seventh. Jake Fraley homers to center field. Spencer Steer pops out to shallow right field to Rowdy Tellez. Tyler Stephenson grounds out to shortstop, Mike Brosseau to Rowdy Tellez. Nick Senzel flies out to deep right field to Blake Perkins.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 5, Reds 1.
