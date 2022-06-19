Brewers fourth. Andrew McCutchen doubles to deep left field. Hunter Renfroe called out on strikes. Luis Urias doubles to deep left field. Andrew McCutchen scores. Keston Hiura grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Farmer to Joey Votto. Victor Caratini homers to left field. Luis Urias scores. Tyrone Taylor flies out to right field to Albert Almora Jr..
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 3, Reds 0.
Reds fourth. Tommy Pham walks. Joey Votto singles to right field. Tommy Pham to third. Kyle Farmer reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Joey Votto out at second. Tommy Pham scores. Nick Senzel lines out to right center field to Hunter Renfroe. Mike Moustakas walks. Kyle Farmer to second. Albert Almora Jr. doubles to deep left field. Mike Moustakas scores. Kyle Farmer scores. Aramis Garcia walks. Jonathan India lines out to left field to Andrew McCutchen.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 3, Reds 3.
Brewers sixth. Luis Urias pops out to second base to Jonathan India. Keston Hiura singles to center field. Victor Caratini singles to left field. Keston Hiura to second. Tyrone Taylor walks. Victor Caratini to second. Keston Hiura to third. Mark Mathias out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Tommy Pham. Keston Hiura scores. Christian Yelich flies out to left field to Tommy Pham.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 4, Reds 3.
Brewers seventh. Willy Adames grounds out to shortstop, Kyle Farmer to Joey Votto. Andrew McCutchen singles to right center field. Hunter Renfroe homers to left field. Andrew McCutchen scores. Luis Urias flies out to left center field to Tommy Pham. Keston Hiura called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 6, Reds 3.
