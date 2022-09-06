Brewers first. Christian Yelich homers to right field. Willy Adames walks. Rowdy Tellez flies out to deep center field to Randal Grichuk. Hunter Renfroe homers to center field. Willy Adames scores. Kolten Wong lines out to center field to Randal Grichuk. Keston Hiura strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 3, Rockies 0.
Rockies third. Elias Diaz called out on strikes. Elehuris Montero homers to left field. Alan Trejo strikes out swinging. Ryan McMahon flies out to Christian Yelich.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 3, Rockies 1.
Brewers fourth. Hunter Renfroe grounds out to first base to C.J. Cron. Kolten Wong strikes out swinging. Keston Hiura doubles to shallow left field. Jace Peterson walks. Omar Narvaez doubles to deep right field. Jace Peterson scores. Keston Hiura scores. Garrett Mitchell strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 5, Rockies 1.
Brewers seventh. Omar Narvaez grounds out to first base to C.J. Cron. Garrett Mitchell singles to shallow infield. Christian Yelich called out on strikes. Willy Adames doubles to left center field. Garrett Mitchell scores. Rowdy Tellez strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 6, Rockies 1.
Rockies eighth. Elehuris Montero doubles to shallow left field. Alan Trejo singles to shallow center field. Elehuris Montero scores. Ryan McMahon singles to shallow center field. Alan Trejo to third. Yonathan Daza homers to center field. Ryan McMahon scores. Alan Trejo scores. C.J. Cron strikes out swinging. Charlie Blackmon lines out to deep left field to Christian Yelich. Randal Grichuk homers to left field. Michael Toglia flies out to deep center field to Garrett Mitchell.
5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 6, Rockies 6.
Brewers tenth. Willy Adames doubles to deep left center field. Christian Yelich scores. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to shallow infield, Alan Trejo to C.J. Cron. Willy Adames to third. Hunter Renfroe reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Willy Adames out at third. Luis Urias lines out to center field to Randal Grichuk.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 7, Rockies 6.
Rockies tenth. Yonathan Daza doubles to deep left field. Ryan McMahon scores. C.J. Cron is intentionally walked. Charlie Blackmon reaches on a fielder's choice to second base. Garrett Hampson out at second. Yonathan Daza to third. Randal Grichuk homers to left field. Charlie Blackmon scores. Yonathan Daza scores.
4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Rockies 10, Brewers 7.
