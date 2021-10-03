Brewers first. Kolten Wong lines out to deep center field to Cody Bellinger. Willy Adames walks. Eduardo Escobar doubles to deep left field. Willy Adames to third. Christian Yelich grounds out to second base to Max Muncy. Eduardo Escobar to third. Willy Adames scores. Tyrone Taylor flies out to AJ Pollock.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Dodgers 0.
Dodgers first. Mookie Betts pops out to shallow center field to Kolten Wong. Corey Seager called out on strikes. Trea Turner singles to shallow right field. Max Muncy walks. Trea Turner to second. Justin Turner homers to center field. Max Muncy scores. Trea Turner scores. Will Smith strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 3, Brewers 1.
Dodgers fourth. Max Muncy singles to right field. Justin Turner singles to center field. Max Muncy to third. Will Smith out on a sacrifice fly to deep center field to Lorenzo Cain. Max Muncy scores. AJ Pollock homers to center field. Justin Turner scores. Cody Bellinger strikes out swinging. Julio Urias strikes out swinging.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 6, Brewers 1.
Dodgers fifth. Mookie Betts flies out to deep center field to Lorenzo Cain. Corey Seager homers to right field. Trea Turner flies out to left center field to Christian Yelich. Max Muncy grounds out to shallow right field, Kolten Wong to Rowdy Tellez.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Dodgers 7, Brewers 1.
Dodgers eighth. Corey Seager pops out to Manny Pina. Trea Turner doubles to shallow left field. Max Muncy doubles to deep right field. Trea Turner scores. Justin Turner pops out to second base to Kolten Wong. Will Smith called out on strikes.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 8, Brewers 1.
Brewers ninth. Kolten Wong grounds out to shallow right field, Trea Turner to Max Muncy. Willy Adames homers to right field. Eduardo Escobar doubles to left field. Christian Yelich walks. Tyrone Taylor singles to shallow left field. Christian Yelich to second. Eduardo Escobar scores. Lorenzo Cain grounds out to shortstop. Tyrone Taylor out at second.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Dodgers 8, Brewers 3.