Brewers first. Kolten Wong grounds out to first base to Alex Kirilloff. Willy Adames walks. Rowdy Tellez flies out to right field to Max Kepler. Andrew McCutchen homers to right field. Willy Adames scores. Omar Narvaez grounds out to shallow right field, Jorge Polanco to Alex Kirilloff.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 2, Twins 0.
Twins second. Jorge Polanco homers to right field. Alex Kirilloff grounds out to shallow infield, Jason Alexander to Rowdy Tellez. Nick Gordon pops out to Omar Narvaez. Gio Urshela grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Rowdy Tellez.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 2, Twins 1.
Twins fourth. Byron Buxton strikes out swinging. Max Kepler flies out to Hunter Renfroe. Jorge Polanco walks. Alex Kirilloff singles to left field. Jorge Polanco to second. Nick Gordon singles to deep right field, advances to 2nd. Alex Kirilloff to third. Jorge Polanco scores. Gio Urshela lines out to center field to Jonathan Davis.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 2, Twins 2.
Brewers fifth. Jace Peterson walks. Hunter Renfroe grounds out to third base, Gio Urshela to Alex Kirilloff. Jace Peterson to second. Jonathan Davis singles to shallow center field. Jace Peterson scores. Kolten Wong flies out to left field to Nick Gordon. Willy Adames homers to left field. Jonathan Davis scores. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to second base, Carlos Correa to Alex Kirilloff.
3 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 5, Twins 2.
Brewers sixth. Andrew McCutchen singles to shallow infield. Omar Narvaez flies out to left field to Nick Gordon. Luis Urias called out on strikes. Jace Peterson singles to deep right field. Andrew McCutchen scores.
1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Brewers 6, Twins 2.
Twins seventh. Gary Sanchez lines out to deep left field to Jace Peterson. Luis Arraez doubles to deep right center field. Carlos Correa singles to shallow right field. Luis Arraez to third. Byron Buxton reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Carlos Correa out at second. Luis Arraez scores. Gilberto Celestino strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 6, Twins 3.
