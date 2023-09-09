Brewers fourth. Carlos Santana grounds out to shallow right field to DJ LeMahieu. Mark Canha singles to shallow center field. Willy Adames triples to deep right field, advances to home. Mark Canha scores. Throwing error by DJ LeMahieu. Rowdy Tellez strikes out swinging. Andruw Monasterio strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Brewers 2, Yankees 0.
Yankees fourth. Jasson Dominguez grounds out to shallow infield, Wade Miley to Carlos Santana. Gleyber Torres walks. Giancarlo Stanton reaches on error. Gleyber Torres to second. Fielding error by Andruw Monasterio. Anthony Volpe singles to shallow center field. Giancarlo Stanton to second. Gleyber Torres scores. Austin Wells flies out to left field to Tyrone Taylor. Everson Pereira walks. Anthony Volpe to second. Giancarlo Stanton to third. Oswald Peraza reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Everson Pereira to second. Anthony Volpe to third. Giancarlo Stanton scores. DJ LeMahieu grounds out to third base, Andruw Monasterio to Carlos Santana.
2 runs, 1 hit, 1 error, 3 left on. Brewers 2, Yankees 2.
Brewers eighth. Tyrone Taylor homers to left field. Sal Frelick singles to shortstop. William Contreras singles to right field. Sal Frelick to second. Carlos Santana singles to shallow center field. William Contreras to second. Sal Frelick to third. Mark Canha singles to shallow center field. Carlos Santana to second. William Contreras to third. Sal Frelick scores. Willy Adames reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Mark Canha to second. Carlos Santana to third. William Contreras out at home. Victor Caratini pinch-hitting for Owen Miller. Victor Caratini out on a sacrifice fly to right center field to Giancarlo Stanton. Carlos Santana scores. Andruw Monasterio grounds out to shallow infield, Jonathan Loaisiga to DJ LeMahieu.
3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 5, Yankees 2.
Brewers ninth. Brice Turang walks. Tyrone Taylor singles to center field. Brice Turang to second. Sal Frelick walks. William Contreras singles to center field. Sal Frelick to second. Tyrone Taylor scores. Brice Turang scores. Carlos Santana flies out to left field to Everson Pereira. Mark Canha hit by pitch. William Contreras to second. Sal Frelick to third. Willy Adames pops out to second base to Gleyber Torres. Victor Caratini walks. Mark Canha to second. William Contreras to third. Sal Frelick scores. Andruw Monasterio walks. Victor Caratini to second. Mark Canha to third. William Contreras scores. Brice Turang strikes out on a foul tip.
4 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 9, Yankees 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.