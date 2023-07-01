Brewers first. Christian Yelich walks. Jesse Winker flies out to deep left field to Josh Palacios. Willy Adames singles to shallow left field. Christian Yelich to third. Rowdy Tellez out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Josh Palacios. Christian Yelich scores. Victor Caratini grounds out to shallow right field, Ji Hwan Bae to Carlos Santana.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Pirates 0.
Brewers second. Brian Anderson singles to shallow center field. Brice Turang singles to left center field. Brian Anderson to third. Blake Perkins reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Brice Turang out at second. Brian Anderson scores. Raimel Tapia walks. Christian Yelich homers to right field. Raimel Tapia scores. Blake Perkins scores. Jesse Winker walks. Willy Adames doubles to deep left field. Jesse Winker to third. Rowdy Tellez grounds out to shallow infield, Ji Hwan Bae to Tucupita Marcano to Carlos Santana. Jesse Winker scores. Victor Caratini flies out to right center field to Henry Davis.
5 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 6, Pirates 0.
Brewers sixth. Blake Perkins singles to deep right field. Raimel Tapia singles to center field. Blake Perkins to third. Christian Yelich walks. Raimel Tapia to second. Jesse Winker doubles to deep center field. Christian Yelich scores. Raimel Tapia scores. Blake Perkins scores. Willy Adames pops out to shallow center field to Ji Hwan Bae. Rowdy Tellez pops out to shallow center field to Tucupita Marcano. Victor Caratini singles to center field. Jesse Winker scores. Brian Anderson strikes out swinging.
4 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 10, Pirates 0.
Pirates sixth. Jared Triolo walks. Ji Hwan Bae walks. Jared Triolo to second. Jason Delay pops out to first base to Rowdy Tellez. Josh Palacios grounds out to second base, Rowdy Tellez to Corbin Burnes. Ji Hwan Bae to second. Jared Triolo to third. Andrew McCutchen hit by pitch. Jack Suwinski singles to right field. Andrew McCutchen to third. Ji Hwan Bae scores. Jared Triolo scores. Carlos Santana grounds out to shortstop, Willy Adames to Rowdy Tellez.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 10, Pirates 2.
Brewers seventh. Brice Turang flies out to deep center field to Jack Suwinski. Blake Perkins strikes out swinging. Raimel Tapia homers to right field. Christian Yelich grounds out to shallow infield, Ji Hwan Bae to Carlos Santana.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 11, Pirates 2.
Pirates eighth. Ji Hwan Bae grounds out to second base, Brice Turang to Rowdy Tellez. Jason Delay doubles to deep left center field. Josh Palacios singles to center field. Jason Delay scores. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to third base, Brian Anderson to Rowdy Tellez. Josh Palacios to second. Jack Suwinski homers to center field. Josh Palacios scores. Connor Joe walks. Henry Davis singles to left center field. Connor Joe to third. Tucupita Marcano triples to left center field. Henry Davis scores. Connor Joe scores. Jared Triolo doubles to right field. Tucupita Marcano scores. Rodolfo Castro pinch-hitting for Ji Hwan Bae. Rodolfo Castro strikes out swinging.
6 runs, 6 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 11, Pirates 8.
