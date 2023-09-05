Brewers fourth. Christian Yelich walks. William Contreras walks. Carlos Santana walks. William Contreras to second. Christian Yelich to third. Mark Canha grounds out to second base. Carlos Santana out at second. William Contreras to third. Christian Yelich scores. Willy Adames flies out to deep center field to Jack Suwinski.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Pirates 0.
Brewers fifth. Sal Frelick walks. Andruw Monasterio triples to deep left center field. Sal Frelick scores. Brice Turang singles to shallow infield. Andruw Monasterio scores. Tyrone Taylor singles to shallow right field. Brice Turang to third. Christian Yelich out on a sacrifice fly to deep left field to Joshua Palacios. Brice Turang scores. William Contreras walks. Tyrone Taylor to second. Carlos Santana doubles to center field. William Contreras to third. Tyrone Taylor scores. Mark Canha singles to left field, tagged out at second, Joshua Palacios to Ji Hwan Bae to Connor Joe. Carlos Santana scores. William Contreras scores. Fielding error by Joshua Palacios. Willy Adames grounds out to shallow infield, Ji Hwan Bae to Connor Joe.
6 runs, 5 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Brewers 7, Pirates 0.
Pirates ninth. Bryan Reynolds singles to center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes singles to left field. Bryan Reynolds to second. Connor Joe homers to center field. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Bryan Reynolds scores. Alfonso Rivas pinch-hitting for Jack Suwinski. Alfonso Rivas lines out to deep center field to Sal Frelick. Endy Rodriguez flies out to right field to Tyrone Taylor. Liover Peguero singles to shallow center field. Joshua Palacios singles to shortstop. Liover Peguero to second. Miguel Andujar reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Joshua Palacios out at second.
3 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 7, Pirates 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.