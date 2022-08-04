Pirates second. Bligh Madris grounds out to shallow right field, Kolten Wong to Rowdy Tellez. Greg Allen singles to right field. Cal Mitchell lines out to left field to Andrew McCutchen. Jason Delay singles to left field. Greg Allen to second. Tucupita Marcano walks. Jason Delay to second. Greg Allen scores. Bryan Reynolds flies out to center field to Jonathan Davis.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 1, Brewers 0.
Brewers third. Victor Caratini homers to center field. Mike Brosseau lines out to deep right center field to Cal Mitchell. Jonathan Davis strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Pirates 1.
Brewers fifth. Hunter Renfroe doubles to deep center field. Victor Caratini grounds out to first base to Bligh Madris. Hunter Renfroe to third. Mike Brosseau homers to right field. Hunter Renfroe scores. Jonathan Davis walks. Christian Yelich called out on strikes. Willy Adames flies out to right field to Cal Mitchell.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 3, Pirates 1.
Pirates seventh. Greg Allen walks. Cal Mitchell lines out to right field to Hunter Renfroe. Jason Delay singles to left center field. Greg Allen to third. Tucupita Marcano singles to left field. Jason Delay to second. Greg Allen scores. Bryan Reynolds flies out to shallow left field to Andrew McCutchen. Ben Gamel singles to right field, advances to 2nd. Tucupita Marcano to third. Jason Delay scores. Ke'Bryan Hayes pops out to shallow infield to Willy Adames.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Brewers 3, Pirates 3.
Brewers tenth. Keston Hiura pinch-hitting for Christian Yelich. Keston Hiura grounds out to shallow infield, Oneil Cruz to Michael Chavis. Willy Adames pops out to shallow left field to Oneil Cruz. Rowdy Tellez is intentionally walked. Andrew McCutchen walks. Rowdy Tellez to second. Tyrone Taylor to third. Kolten Wong hit by pitch. Andrew McCutchen to second. Rowdy Tellez to third. Tyrone Taylor scores. Hunter Renfroe lines out to left field to Ben Gamel.
1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 3 left on. Brewers 4, Pirates 3.
Pirates tenth. Bryan Reynolds doubles to deep right field. Tucupita Marcano scores. Ben Gamel is intentionally walked. Ke'Bryan Hayes flies out to deep right field to Hunter Renfroe. Bryan Reynolds to third. Oneil Cruz is intentionally walked. Ben Gamel to second. Oneil Cruz to second. Ben Gamel to third. Bryan Reynolds scores.
2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 left on. Pirates 5, Brewers 4.
