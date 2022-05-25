Padres first. Jake Cronenworth singles to left field. Manny Machado singles to shallow right field. Jake Cronenworth to third. Jurickson Profar grounds out to second base. Manny Machado out at second. Jake Cronenworth scores. Eric Hosmer singles to shallow center field. Wil Myers reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Eric Hosmer out at second.
1 run, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Padres 1, Brewers 0.
Brewers fifth. Mike Brosseau homers to left field. Keston Hiura walks. Kolten Wong flies out to deep right center field to Trent Grisham. Lorenzo Cain reaches on error. Fielding error by Eric Hosmer. Victor Caratini strikes out swinging.
1 run, 1 hit, 1 error, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Padres 1.
Brewers sixth. Andrew McCutchen walks. Luis Urias reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Andrew McCutchen out at second. Christian Yelich singles to left center field. Luis Urias to second. Tyrone Taylor homers to left field. Christian Yelich scores. Luis Urias scores. Mike Brosseau grounds out to shortstop, Ha-Seong Kim to Eric Hosmer. Keston Hiura singles to shallow left field. Kolten Wong grounds out to second base, Ha-Seong Kim to Eric Hosmer.
3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 4, Padres 1.
