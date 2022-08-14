Brewers second. Andrew McCutchen singles to second base. Hunter Renfroe homers to center field. Andrew McCutchen scores. Kolten Wong flies out to shallow center field to Nolan Arenado. Luis Urias flies out to deep right center field to Lars Nootbaar. Jonathan Davis grounds out to shallow infield, Nolan Arenado to Paul Goldschmidt.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 2, Cardinals 0.
Cardinals second. Albert Pujols homers to left field. Paul DeJong grounds out to third base, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez. Tommy Edman doubles to right field. Andrew Knizner strikes out swinging. Lars Nootbaar strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 2, Cardinals 1.
Cardinals sixth. Dylan Carlson strikes out swinging. Tyler O'Neill homers to center field. Paul Goldschmidt grounds out to shallow left field, Luis Urias to Rowdy Tellez. Nolan Arenado flies out to right field to Hunter Renfroe.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 2, Cardinals 2.
Cardinals eighth. Lars Nootbaar called out on strikes. Dylan Carlson homers to left field. Tyler O'Neill singles to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Throwing error by Luis Urias. Paul Goldschmidt walks. Nolan Arenado strikes out swinging. Albert Pujols homers to left field. Paul Goldschmidt scores. Tyler O'Neill scores. Paul DeJong called out on strikes.
4 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 0 left on. Cardinals 6, Brewers 2.
Brewers ninth. Christian Yelich grounds out to shallow center field, Paul DeJong to Paul Goldschmidt. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Rowdy Tellez homers to right field. Andrew McCutchen singles to center field. Hunter Renfroe grounds out to shallow infield, Tommy Edman to Paul Goldschmidt.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Cardinals 6, Brewers 3.
