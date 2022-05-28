Cardinals first. Tommy Edman grounds out to shallow right field, Mark Mathias to Keston Hiura. Nolan Gorman homers to right field. Paul Goldschmidt pops out to shallow right field to Mark Mathias. Nolan Arenado lines out to third base to Mike Brosseau.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 1, Brewers 0.
Cardinals third. Harrison Bader singles to shallow center field. Tommy Edman singles to left center field. Harrison Bader to second. Nolan Gorman singles to center field. Tommy Edman to third. Harrison Bader scores. Paul Goldschmidt homers to center field. Nolan Gorman scores. Tommy Edman scores. Nolan Arenado flies out to deep right center field to Lorenzo Cain. Brendan Donovan singles to left field. Lars Nootbaar called out on strikes.
4 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 5, Brewers 0.
Cardinals fourth. Yadier Molina flies out to shallow center field to Mark Mathias. Corey Dickerson walks. Harrison Bader grounds out to third base, Mike Brosseau to Keston Hiura. Corey Dickerson to second. Tommy Edman reaches on error. Corey Dickerson to third. Fielding error by Luis Urias. Nolan Gorman doubles to deep right field. Tommy Edman scores. Corey Dickerson scores. Paul Goldschmidt singles to left field. Nolan Gorman scores. Nolan Arenado grounds out to second base, Mark Mathias to Keston Hiura.
3 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 left on. Cardinals 8, Brewers 0.
Brewers sixth. Mike Brosseau strikes out swinging. Keston Hiura homers to left field. Lorenzo Cain grounds out to third base, Nolan Arenado to Brendan Donovan. Mark Mathias flies out to deep right field to Lars Nootbaar.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 8, Brewers 1.
Brewers ninth. Keston Hiura called out on strikes. Lorenzo Cain grounds out to second base, Nolan Gorman to Juan Yepez. Mark Mathias singles to left center field. Victor Caratini homers to left field. Mark Mathias scores. Andrew McCutchen called out on strikes.
2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 0 left on. Cardinals 8, Brewers 3.
