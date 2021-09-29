Brewers first. Jace Peterson flies out to deep left field to Lars Nootbaar. Willy Adames singles to right field. Christian Yelich singles to shortstop. Willy Adames to second. Eduardo Escobar grounds out to shallow right field to Paul Goldschmidt. Christian Yelich to third. Willy Adames scores. Daniel Vogelbach strikes out swinging.
1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 1, Cardinals 0.
Brewers sixth. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich singles to left center field. Eduardo Escobar flies out to shallow center field to Lars Nootbaar. Daniel Vogelbach homers to right field. Christian Yelich scores. Lorenzo Cain singles to right field. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging.
2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 3, Cardinals 0.
Brewers seventh. Manny Pina homers to left field. Tyrone Taylor pinch-hitting for Brent Suter. Tyrone Taylor walks. Jace Peterson grounds out to first base to Paul Goldschmidt. Tyrone Taylor to second. Willy Adames strikes out swinging. Christian Yelich called out on strikes.
1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 left on. Brewers 4, Cardinals 0.