BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.138.26529040000512001
Anderson.500.667201000011000
Adames.333.500301000010001
Turang.333.333301000000000
Contreras.250.250401000003000
Mitchell.000.000400000002000
Urías.000.000400000000000
Winker.000.000400000003000
Tellez.000.250300000012000
Yelich.000.500200000021000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals014.501108.0644045
Guerra000.001001.0000001
Strzelecki000.001001.0000000
Varland000.001001.0200011
Burnes017.201105.0444033

