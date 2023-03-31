|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.138
|.265
|29
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|12
|0
|0
|1
|Anderson
|.500
|.667
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Adames
|.333
|.500
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Turang
|.333
|.333
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Contreras
|.250
|.250
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urías
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Winker
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.000
|.250
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich
|.000
|.500
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|0
|1
|4.50
|1
|1
|0
|8.0
|6
|4
|4
|0
|4
|5
|Guerra
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Strzelecki
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Varland
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Burnes
|0
|1
|7.20
|1
|1
|0
|5.0
|4
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
