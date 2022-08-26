BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.233.3154148558967182151735454441113732366
Reyes.267.3131514000012001
Brosseau.258.3411201131405191240207
Yelich.254.35644579113194939681241620
Peterson.251.324215335412283022611013
Jackson.250.2501203000007000
Feliciano.250.400401000011000
Renfroe.246.307334448215123542790113
McCutchen.243.3134195810221014564190860
Hiura.242.35015726382013251976513
Wong.240.3253295079184832336813410
Tellez.231.320407509421027754992101
Adames.227.29240662922002573381215211
Narváez.226.31419917451014182346004
Davis.224.3447691710041426711
Taylor.223.275300346715213411784110
Severino.222.3331804200137000
Urías.216.3143284471101144142851213
Caratini.207.3192032142708242653003
Cain.179.23114517265019836222
Mathias.125.1181622001404100
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals65593.89124124421104.29615364771464071165
Brosseau000.003003.0200010
Reyes000.001001.0000000
Perdomo101.7470010.1922123
Williams431.88530848.026131022375
Boxberger322.28510147.135131242249
Strzelecki112.70140016.215750720
Burnes962.8425250152.110552481742190
Lauer953.4423230130.211156502447125
Woodruff933.5119190102.28744401331122
Ureña003.524007.2753153
Suter533.62390049.242232051639
Peralta433.691313063.145262642370
Gustave203.86270028.025131241127
Gott224.03380038.028201761040
Sánchez114.05120013.11276389
Milner324.22520049.048252341046
Hader144.243702934.026161671259
Bush014.50110210.09852312
Cousins214.508008.08441513
Ashby2104.582317196.19558491443116
Rogers015.009019.07652212
Houser495.151616078.287544583561
Alexander215.26147053.065353172128
Kelley106.00160021.02215147821
González016.3542011.11288348
McGee006.356005.2744214
Small007.112206.1855187
Sadzeck009.002003.0433212
Barker0011.253004.0755203
Mejía0023.142002.1566051
Caratini0027.001001.0233010

