|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.251
|.328
|769
|110
|193
|30
|1
|29
|106
|87
|216
|18
|4
|10
|Contreras
|.323
|.397
|65
|5
|21
|4
|0
|1
|5
|8
|12
|0
|0
|3
|Caratini
|.292
|.393
|24
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|.290
|.313
|31
|3
|9
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|3
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.278
|.359
|79
|15
|22
|4
|0
|5
|18
|11
|25
|0
|1
|0
|Adames
|.262
|.366
|84
|14
|22
|4
|0
|4
|13
|15
|22
|2
|1
|3
|Mitchell
|.259
|.306
|58
|9
|15
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|24
|1
|0
|0
|Voit
|.256
|.293
|39
|5
|10
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|12
|1
|0
|0
|Yelich
|.247
|.330
|89
|20
|22
|3
|0
|3
|10
|11
|29
|5
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.229
|.325
|70
|12
|16
|1
|0
|7
|17
|11
|21
|0
|0
|0
|Winker
|.229
|.321
|48
|6
|11
|3
|0
|0
|9
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.229
|.308
|35
|3
|8
|2
|0
|3
|7
|4
|9
|0
|0
|3
|Turang
|.224
|.278
|67
|8
|15
|1
|0
|2
|9
|5
|22
|3
|1
|0
|Wiemer
|.206
|.299
|68
|7
|14
|4
|0
|1
|5
|9
|16
|3
|1
|0
|Perkins
|.125
|.125
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Urías
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|15
|8
|3.50
|23
|23
|7
|206.0
|174
|85
|80
|25
|77
|175
|Williams
|2
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|3
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|Cousins
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Peguero
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Claudio
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Woodruff
|1
|0
|0.79
|2
|2
|0
|11.1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Strzelecki
|1
|0
|0.90
|10
|0
|0
|10.0
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Wilson
|1
|0
|1.17
|7
|0
|2
|15.1
|10
|3
|2
|0
|6
|17
|Miley
|3
|1
|1.96
|4
|4
|0
|23.0
|18
|5
|5
|2
|4
|17
|Milner
|0
|0
|2.53
|12
|0
|0
|10.2
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|7
|Varland
|0
|0
|2.70
|6
|0
|0
|6.2
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Peralta
|2
|2
|3.97
|4
|4
|0
|22.2
|20
|10
|10
|2
|9
|23
|Payamps
|0
|0
|4.00
|9
|0
|1
|9.0
|11
|4
|4
|2
|3
|7
|Lauer
|3
|1
|4.30
|4
|4
|0
|23.0
|21
|11
|11
|5
|8
|19
|Burnes
|2
|1
|4.55
|5
|5
|0
|27.2
|22
|15
|14
|3
|10
|22
|Rea
|0
|1
|5.17
|3
|3
|0
|15.2
|12
|9
|9
|2
|7
|9
|Junk
|0
|1
|7.71
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bush
|0
|1
|8.22
|9
|0
|1
|7.2
|6
|7
|7
|4
|6
|8
|Guerra
|0
|0
|8.64
|8
|0
|0
|8.1
|10
|8
|8
|1
|9
|5
