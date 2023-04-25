BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.251.328769110193301291068721618410
Contreras.323.397655214015812003
Caratini.292.3932427000135000
Miller.290.3133139200215300
Anderson.278.359791522405181125010
Adames.262.366841422404131522213
Mitchell.259.306589151136424100
Voit.256.293395101004112100
Yelich.247.330892022303101129500
Tellez.229.325701216107171121000
Winker.229.321486113009410000
Brosseau.229.3083538203749003
Turang.224.278678151029522310
Wiemer.206.299687144015916310
Perkins.125.125811000004001
Urías.000.000400000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1583.5023237206.017485802577175
Williams200.007037.04000312
Cousins000.001001.2000023
Peguero000.001001.1100002
Claudio000.001000.1200000
Woodruff100.7922011.17111312
Strzelecki100.90100010.0911016
Wilson101.1770215.110320617
Miley311.9644023.018552417
Milner002.53120010.2633127
Varland002.706006.2832124
Peralta223.9744022.22010102923
Payamps004.009019.01144237
Lauer314.3044023.02111115819
Burnes214.5555027.222151431022
Rea015.1733015.21299279
Junk017.711104.2754122
Bush018.229017.2677468
Guerra008.648008.11088195

