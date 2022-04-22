BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.208.2914084685232104343110637
Tellez.270.32537710303837000
Narváez.269.3672637101328002
Caratini.267.3891524101134000
McCutchen.250.30644411300538210
Renfroe.233.298433103013414000
Hiura.222.3331834001338100
Taylor.200.2592505300216000
Yelich.195.33341684016815000
Wong.191.22047591205111102
Adames.167.27348782013717012
Cain.167.1922434200213010
Brosseau.154.2141312001213001
Peterson.111.2732723000066200
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals853.4713136114.08949441054119
Hader000.006066.0200029
Boxberger100.005004.2200013
Gott000.004004.2300006
Milner100.005004.2300003
Brosseau000.001001.0100010
Ashby011.003109.0741179
Burnes102.3733019.011553422
Houser022.892209.1833067
Ureña003.383005.1322143
Lauer103.4822010.18542310
Cousins203.605005.0522017
Woodruff214.3033014.210770613
Gustave004.765005.2533134
Williams008.316004.16440710
Suter0010.804003.1554133
Peralta0111.572207.010991610

