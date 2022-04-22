|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.208
|.291
|408
|46
|85
|23
|2
|10
|43
|43
|110
|6
|3
|7
|Tellez
|.270
|.325
|37
|7
|10
|3
|0
|3
|8
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|Narváez
|.269
|.367
|26
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
|Caratini
|.267
|.389
|15
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen
|.250
|.306
|44
|4
|11
|3
|0
|0
|5
|3
|8
|2
|1
|0
|Renfroe
|.233
|.298
|43
|3
|10
|3
|0
|1
|3
|4
|14
|0
|0
|0
|Hiura
|.222
|.333
|18
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|8
|1
|0
|0
|Taylor
|.200
|.259
|25
|0
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich
|.195
|.333
|41
|6
|8
|4
|0
|1
|6
|8
|15
|0
|0
|0
|Wong
|.191
|.220
|47
|5
|9
|1
|2
|0
|5
|1
|11
|1
|0
|2
|Adames
|.167
|.273
|48
|7
|8
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7
|17
|0
|1
|2
|Cain
|.167
|.192
|24
|3
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Brosseau
|.154
|.214
|13
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Peterson
|.111
|.273
|27
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|8
|5
|3.47
|13
|13
|6
|114.0
|89
|49
|44
|10
|54
|119
|Hader
|0
|0
|0.00
|6
|0
|6
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Gott
|0
|0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Milner
|1
|0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Ashby
|0
|1
|1.00
|3
|1
|0
|9.0
|7
|4
|1
|1
|7
|9
|Burnes
|1
|0
|2.37
|3
|3
|0
|19.0
|11
|5
|5
|3
|4
|22
|Houser
|0
|2
|2.89
|2
|2
|0
|9.1
|8
|3
|3
|0
|6
|7
|Ureña
|0
|0
|3.38
|3
|0
|0
|5.1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|4
|3
|Lauer
|1
|0
|3.48
|2
|2
|0
|10.1
|8
|5
|4
|2
|3
|10
|Cousins
|2
|0
|3.60
|5
|0
|0
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|7
|Woodruff
|2
|1
|4.30
|3
|3
|0
|14.2
|10
|7
|7
|0
|6
|13
|Gustave
|0
|0
|4.76
|5
|0
|0
|5.2
|5
|3
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Williams
|0
|0
|8.31
|6
|0
|0
|4.1
|6
|4
|4
|0
|7
|10
|Suter
|0
|0
|10.80
|4
|0
|0
|3.1
|5
|5
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Peralta
|0
|1
|11.57
|2
|2
|0
|7.0
|10
|9
|9
|1
|6
|10
