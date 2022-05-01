BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.223.295714941593332489681981359
Jackson.286.286702000004000
Renfroe.253.28875111940510423000
Brosseau.250.3642827001457001
Narváez.244.333454112015415002
Caratini.238.3602125101146000
Tellez.234.30064121540412514000
McCutchen.232.2868281940210622320
Yelich.230.322741217403121022200
Adames.226.316841519505141127112
Hiura.219.32432470014516100
Wong.211.2607110153207315304
Taylor.195.2334118410419000
Peterson.171.2774167001369200
Cain.163.2224978200349120
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1573.06222211194.014673661383222
Hader000.00100109.12000415
Brosseau000.001001.0100010
Burnes101.7544025.213553633
Lauer201.9344023.118653534
Gott102.168008.16221011
Boxberger102.359007.2722016
Houser222.5344021.1156601016
Ashby022.6552017.0138511319
Milner202.708006.2522025
Ureña003.524007.2753153
Gustave003.866007.0533145
Williams104.3210018.17440816
Cousins214.508008.08441513
Peralta015.0044018.01610101823
Woodruff215.3044018.21711110819
Suter106.006006.0654134

