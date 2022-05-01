|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.223
|.295
|714
|94
|159
|33
|3
|24
|89
|68
|198
|13
|5
|9
|Jackson
|.286
|.286
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe
|.253
|.288
|75
|11
|19
|4
|0
|5
|10
|4
|23
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.250
|.364
|28
|2
|7
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Narváez
|.244
|.333
|45
|4
|11
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|15
|0
|0
|2
|Caratini
|.238
|.360
|21
|2
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.234
|.300
|64
|12
|15
|4
|0
|4
|12
|5
|14
|0
|0
|0
|McCutchen
|.232
|.286
|82
|8
|19
|4
|0
|2
|10
|6
|22
|3
|2
|0
|Yelich
|.230
|.322
|74
|12
|17
|4
|0
|3
|12
|10
|22
|2
|0
|0
|Adames
|.226
|.316
|84
|15
|19
|5
|0
|5
|14
|11
|27
|1
|1
|2
|Hiura
|.219
|.324
|32
|4
|7
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5
|16
|1
|0
|0
|Wong
|.211
|.260
|71
|10
|15
|3
|2
|0
|7
|3
|15
|3
|0
|4
|Taylor
|.195
|.233
|41
|1
|8
|4
|1
|0
|4
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson
|.171
|.277
|41
|6
|7
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|9
|2
|0
|0
|Cain
|.163
|.222
|49
|7
|8
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|9
|1
|2
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|15
|7
|3.06
|22
|22
|11
|194.0
|146
|73
|66
|13
|83
|222
|Hader
|0
|0
|0.00
|10
|0
|10
|9.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|15
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Burnes
|1
|0
|1.75
|4
|4
|0
|25.2
|13
|5
|5
|3
|6
|33
|Lauer
|2
|0
|1.93
|4
|4
|0
|23.1
|18
|6
|5
|3
|5
|34
|Gott
|1
|0
|2.16
|8
|0
|0
|8.1
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|11
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|2.35
|9
|0
|0
|7.2
|7
|2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|Houser
|2
|2
|2.53
|4
|4
|0
|21.1
|15
|6
|6
|0
|10
|16
|Ashby
|0
|2
|2.65
|5
|2
|0
|17.0
|13
|8
|5
|1
|13
|19
|Milner
|2
|0
|2.70
|8
|0
|0
|6.2
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|5
|Ureña
|0
|0
|3.52
|4
|0
|0
|7.2
|7
|5
|3
|1
|5
|3
|Gustave
|0
|0
|3.86
|6
|0
|0
|7.0
|5
|3
|3
|1
|4
|5
|Williams
|1
|0
|4.32
|10
|0
|1
|8.1
|7
|4
|4
|0
|8
|16
|Cousins
|2
|1
|4.50
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|13
|Peralta
|0
|1
|5.00
|4
|4
|0
|18.0
|16
|10
|10
|1
|8
|23
|Woodruff
|2
|1
|5.30
|4
|4
|0
|18.2
|17
|11
|11
|0
|8
|19
|Suter
|1
|0
|6.00
|6
|0
|0
|6.0
|6
|5
|4
|1
|3
|4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.