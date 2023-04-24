BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.255.333737108188301271048620618410
Contreras.311.391614194004812003
Caratini.292.3932427000135000
Miller.286.3102838200215300
Anderson.280.364751521405181124010
Adames.272.371811422404131420213
Voit.270.289375101004111100
Mitchell.259.306589151136424100
Yelich.250.333882022303101129500
Turang.234.290648151029521310
Tellez.232.329691216107171120000
Winker.229.321486113009410000
Brosseau.226.3143127202648003
Wiemer.219.315647144015915310
Perkins.200.200511000002001
Urías.000.000400000000000
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals1573.4722227197.016681762471167
Williams200.007037.04000312
Peguero000.001001.1100002
Woodruff100.7922011.17111312
Strzelecki100.90100010.0911016
Wilson101.3560213.19320613
Miley311.9644023.018552417
Milner002.53120010.2633127
Varland002.706006.2832124
Peralta223.9744022.22010102923
Payamps004.009019.01144237
Rea004.2222010.2755138
Lauer314.3044023.02111115819
Burnes214.5555027.222151431022
Junk017.711104.2754122
Bush018.229017.2677468
Guerra008.648008.11088195

