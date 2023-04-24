|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.255
|.333
|737
|108
|188
|30
|1
|27
|104
|86
|206
|18
|4
|10
|Contreras
|.311
|.391
|61
|4
|19
|4
|0
|0
|4
|8
|12
|0
|0
|3
|Caratini
|.292
|.393
|24
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|.286
|.310
|28
|3
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|3
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.280
|.364
|75
|15
|21
|4
|0
|5
|18
|11
|24
|0
|1
|0
|Adames
|.272
|.371
|81
|14
|22
|4
|0
|4
|13
|14
|20
|2
|1
|3
|Voit
|.270
|.289
|37
|5
|10
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
|11
|1
|0
|0
|Mitchell
|.259
|.306
|58
|9
|15
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|24
|1
|0
|0
|Yelich
|.250
|.333
|88
|20
|22
|3
|0
|3
|10
|11
|29
|5
|0
|0
|Turang
|.234
|.290
|64
|8
|15
|1
|0
|2
|9
|5
|21
|3
|1
|0
|Tellez
|.232
|.329
|69
|12
|16
|1
|0
|7
|17
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|Winker
|.229
|.321
|48
|6
|11
|3
|0
|0
|9
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.226
|.314
|31
|2
|7
|2
|0
|2
|6
|4
|8
|0
|0
|3
|Wiemer
|.219
|.315
|64
|7
|14
|4
|0
|1
|5
|9
|15
|3
|1
|0
|Perkins
|.200
|.200
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Urías
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|15
|7
|3.47
|22
|22
|7
|197.0
|166
|81
|76
|24
|71
|167
|Williams
|2
|0
|0.00
|7
|0
|3
|7.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|Peguero
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Woodruff
|1
|0
|0.79
|2
|2
|0
|11.1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Strzelecki
|1
|0
|0.90
|10
|0
|0
|10.0
|9
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Wilson
|1
|0
|1.35
|6
|0
|2
|13.1
|9
|3
|2
|0
|6
|13
|Miley
|3
|1
|1.96
|4
|4
|0
|23.0
|18
|5
|5
|2
|4
|17
|Milner
|0
|0
|2.53
|12
|0
|0
|10.2
|6
|3
|3
|1
|2
|7
|Varland
|0
|0
|2.70
|6
|0
|0
|6.2
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Peralta
|2
|2
|3.97
|4
|4
|0
|22.2
|20
|10
|10
|2
|9
|23
|Payamps
|0
|0
|4.00
|9
|0
|1
|9.0
|11
|4
|4
|2
|3
|7
|Rea
|0
|0
|4.22
|2
|2
|0
|10.2
|7
|5
|5
|1
|3
|8
|Lauer
|3
|1
|4.30
|4
|4
|0
|23.0
|21
|11
|11
|5
|8
|19
|Burnes
|2
|1
|4.55
|5
|5
|0
|27.2
|22
|15
|14
|3
|10
|22
|Junk
|0
|1
|7.71
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bush
|0
|1
|8.22
|9
|0
|1
|7.2
|6
|7
|7
|4
|6
|8
|Guerra
|0
|0
|8.64
|8
|0
|0
|8.1
|10
|8
|8
|1
|9
|5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.