|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.239
|.318
|985
|131
|235
|43
|1
|33
|127
|110
|276
|19
|5
|13
|Caratini
|.310
|.444
|29
|4
|9
|0
|0
|1
|4
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|O.Miller
|.292
|.333
|48
|6
|14
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|6
|3
|1
|0
|Contreras
|.282
|.371
|85
|9
|24
|6
|0
|1
|8
|12
|17
|0
|0
|3
|Mitchell
|.259
|.306
|58
|9
|15
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|24
|1
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.258
|.336
|93
|14
|24
|4
|0
|8
|21
|12
|25
|0
|0
|0
|Winker
|.246
|.353
|57
|7
|14
|3
|0
|0
|11
|7
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Anderson
|.245
|.319
|102
|16
|25
|5
|0
|5
|20
|11
|34
|0
|1
|0
|Turang
|.238
|.291
|80
|8
|19
|3
|0
|2
|9
|6
|26
|4
|1
|0
|Yelich
|.227
|.320
|110
|23
|25
|4
|0
|3
|11
|14
|34
|5
|0
|0
|Adames
|.222
|.328
|108
|17
|24
|4
|0
|5
|15
|18
|33
|2
|1
|4
|Brosseau
|.216
|.273
|51
|3
|11
|2
|0
|3
|7
|4
|11
|0
|0
|5
|Wiemer
|.213
|.293
|89
|9
|19
|6
|0
|2
|7
|10
|22
|3
|1
|0
|Voit
|.208
|.276
|53
|5
|11
|2
|0
|0
|4
|3
|18
|1
|0
|0
|Perkins
|.083
|.083
|12
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Taylor
|.000
|.000
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Urías
|.000
|.000
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|18
|12
|3.40
|30
|30
|9
|267.0
|237
|110
|101
|34
|92
|234
|Williams
|2
|0
|0.00
|10
|0
|5
|9.1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|T.Miller
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Claudio
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Woodruff
|1
|0
|0.79
|2
|2
|0
|11.1
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|12
|Strzelecki
|2
|1
|1.23
|15
|0
|0
|14.2
|12
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|Miley
|3
|1
|1.86
|5
|5
|0
|29.0
|25
|6
|6
|2
|4
|19
|Cousins
|0
|0
|1.93
|3
|0
|0
|4.2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|Wilson
|1
|0
|2.16
|9
|0
|2
|16.2
|13
|5
|4
|1
|6
|18
|Payamps
|0
|0
|2.70
|13
|0
|1
|13.1
|14
|4
|4
|2
|3
|11
|Peguero
|0
|0
|2.70
|4
|0
|0
|6.2
|7
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|Varland
|0
|0
|2.70
|6
|0
|0
|6.2
|8
|3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|Peralta
|3
|2
|3.63
|6
|6
|0
|34.2
|32
|14
|14
|4
|12
|41
|Burnes
|3
|1
|4.01
|6
|6
|0
|33.2
|27
|16
|15
|3
|11
|27
|Lauer
|3
|3
|4.40
|6
|6
|0
|30.2
|33
|19
|15
|6
|14
|29
|Milner
|0
|0
|4.50
|15
|0
|0
|12.0
|11
|6
|6
|2
|3
|7
|Rea
|0
|2
|4.79
|4
|4
|0
|20.2
|15
|11
|11
|4
|8
|18
|Junk
|0
|1
|7.71
|1
|1
|0
|4.2
|7
|5
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bush
|0
|1
|8.22
|9
|0
|1
|7.2
|6
|7
|7
|4
|6
|8
|Guerra
|0
|0
|8.64
|8
|0
|0
|8.1
|10
|8
|8
|1
|9
|5
