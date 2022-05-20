BATTERSAVGOBAABRH2B3BHRRBIBBSOSBCSE
Team Totals.233.31112561792936055017112934827924
Urías.294.4035110151026811012
Jackson.286.286702000004000
Brosseau.279.354434121028511103
Narváez.253.356757195028921003
Renfroe.250.289132193370916838011
Wong.246.3211222030633131327816
McCutchen.240.291100112450214725320
Yelich.237.3351352532815201937500
Tellez.236.3071271730908301134000
Peterson.224.32276161730391122601
Taylor.214.267845185118421110
Hiura.214.29842690037521100
Adames.208.3041302327609241742115
Caratini.205.30844391014611001
Cain.182.2478813163004623122
PITCHERSWLERAGGSSVIPHRERHRBBSO
Team Totals24143.49383817335.026715213034128396
Hader000.001401413.12000521
Brosseau000.001001.0100010
Kelley100.001001.0110001
Burnes122.2688051.23514138862
Lauer312.6066034.22612107849
Gott102.77140013.09641218
Boxberger102.92140012.18441210
Houser343.2277036.132191311731
Ureña003.524007.2753153
Peralta313.5377035.227141411248
Ashby033.6283127.122141121733
Suter103.75120012.01265179
Milner203.86150014.010761411
Williams204.50160214.0107701127
Cousins214.508008.08441513
Perdomo004.504004.0522121
Woodruff425.3577033.234232051243
Gustave005.54120013.013883515
Mejía0023.142002.1566051

