|BATTERS
|AVG
|OBA
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BB
|SO
|SB
|CS
|E
|Team Totals
|.233
|.311
|1256
|179
|293
|60
|5
|50
|171
|129
|348
|27
|9
|24
|Urías
|.294
|.403
|51
|10
|15
|1
|0
|2
|6
|8
|11
|0
|1
|2
|Jackson
|.286
|.286
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Brosseau
|.279
|.354
|43
|4
|12
|1
|0
|2
|8
|5
|11
|1
|0
|3
|Narváez
|.253
|.356
|75
|7
|19
|5
|0
|2
|8
|9
|21
|0
|0
|3
|Renfroe
|.250
|.289
|132
|19
|33
|7
|0
|9
|16
|8
|38
|0
|1
|1
|Wong
|.246
|.321
|122
|20
|30
|6
|3
|3
|13
|13
|27
|8
|1
|6
|McCutchen
|.240
|.291
|100
|11
|24
|5
|0
|2
|14
|7
|25
|3
|2
|0
|Yelich
|.237
|.335
|135
|25
|32
|8
|1
|5
|20
|19
|37
|5
|0
|0
|Tellez
|.236
|.307
|127
|17
|30
|9
|0
|8
|30
|11
|34
|0
|0
|0
|Peterson
|.224
|.322
|76
|16
|17
|3
|0
|3
|9
|11
|22
|6
|0
|1
|Taylor
|.214
|.267
|84
|5
|18
|5
|1
|1
|8
|4
|21
|1
|1
|0
|Hiura
|.214
|.298
|42
|6
|9
|0
|0
|3
|7
|5
|21
|1
|0
|0
|Adames
|.208
|.304
|130
|23
|27
|6
|0
|9
|24
|17
|42
|1
|1
|5
|Caratini
|.205
|.308
|44
|3
|9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|6
|11
|0
|0
|1
|Cain
|.182
|.247
|88
|13
|16
|3
|0
|0
|4
|6
|23
|1
|2
|2
|PITCHERS
|W
|L
|ERA
|G
|GS
|SV
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|Team Totals
|24
|14
|3.49
|38
|38
|17
|335.0
|267
|152
|130
|34
|128
|396
|Hader
|0
|0
|0.00
|14
|0
|14
|13.1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5
|21
|Brosseau
|0
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kelley
|1
|0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burnes
|1
|2
|2.26
|8
|8
|0
|51.2
|35
|14
|13
|8
|8
|62
|Lauer
|3
|1
|2.60
|6
|6
|0
|34.2
|26
|12
|10
|7
|8
|49
|Gott
|1
|0
|2.77
|14
|0
|0
|13.0
|9
|6
|4
|1
|2
|18
|Boxberger
|1
|0
|2.92
|14
|0
|0
|12.1
|8
|4
|4
|1
|2
|10
|Houser
|3
|4
|3.22
|7
|7
|0
|36.1
|32
|19
|13
|1
|17
|31
|Ureña
|0
|0
|3.52
|4
|0
|0
|7.2
|7
|5
|3
|1
|5
|3
|Peralta
|3
|1
|3.53
|7
|7
|0
|35.2
|27
|14
|14
|1
|12
|48
|Ashby
|0
|3
|3.62
|8
|3
|1
|27.1
|22
|14
|11
|2
|17
|33
|Suter
|1
|0
|3.75
|12
|0
|0
|12.0
|12
|6
|5
|1
|7
|9
|Milner
|2
|0
|3.86
|15
|0
|0
|14.0
|10
|7
|6
|1
|4
|11
|Williams
|2
|0
|4.50
|16
|0
|2
|14.0
|10
|7
|7
|0
|11
|27
|Cousins
|2
|1
|4.50
|8
|0
|0
|8.0
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|13
|Perdomo
|0
|0
|4.50
|4
|0
|0
|4.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Woodruff
|4
|2
|5.35
|7
|7
|0
|33.2
|34
|23
|20
|5
|12
|43
|Gustave
|0
|0
|5.54
|12
|0
|0
|13.0
|13
|8
|8
|3
|5
|15
|Mejía
|0
|0
|23.14
|2
|0
|0
|2.1
|5
|6
|6
|0
|5
|1
